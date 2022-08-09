WoW He is NOT 1 in a Million Or 1 in a Billion He is The Only 1 left in the Entire World and He is Beautiful Friendly and Smart!! ;-)The article says Sadly he spent 35 years captive in a zoo that breaks my heart!! :-( i Wish i could adopt him i would constantly rub his belly ;-)
hopefully they will let him mate with another species of rhino and at least you can have a hybrid of what he is and possibly continue the cycle of life
Saw a documentary on a rescued baby rhino years ago. It was the first time it was tried. They had such a hard time coming ip with a formula that would work for him and how to keep him warm enough and deal with his depression. They managed to keep him alive and, even happy. He became so acclimated to them that he was like a pet. Ran around and played with the kids, even had access to the house. If he was scolded, he would be so upset and they had a hard time convincing him that they still loved him. Unfortunately the husband lost his job and they had to try to figure out how to rewild him. It ultimately didn't work out and he died. It was so sad. They were able to learn a lot and, maybe, applied it to further rescues. He had such an amazing personality and was so sweet. I've been in love with them ever since. Wish I had the opportunity to interact with one
