Brice Cherry: Tulsa Little Leaguer sets shining example for us all

On ESPN’s SportsCenter, anchor Scott Van Pelt has a segment he calls the “Best Thing I Saw Today.”. Playing off that theme, I think we all know the Best Thing We Saw This Week. It’s probably a lock for the best thing we’ll see for the month, maybe even all year.
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part Two

This post is the second in a two-part series that reveals the high schools that have produced the most Texas Longhorn football lettermen in that program’s history, from its beginning in 1893 through the 2021 season. To read Part One, you can click this link. To recap, these rankings...
texashsfootball.com

Texas High School Football Numbers That Should Be Retired Statewide

For the first time in NBA history, Bill Russell’s #6 jersey will be retired across the league. It’s only the third time that’s ever happened across all sports. The recent announcement got us thinking: which former Texas HS Football numbers should be retired across every ISD in the Lone Star State?
247Sports

GigEm247 talks Texas A&M's fall camp on ESPN radio

Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247 joined ESPN Central Texas radio in Waco yesterday to talk about the 2022 edition of the Aggies as they prepare to enter the first of two scrimmages that will help determine starters, rotations, and special teams players. He highlights the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman and how each of them is faring so far. In addition, he discusses the skills of wideout Evan Stewart who is making a big splash even before he's hit the field and what he could for the Aggies' offense in his first year on campus.
247Sports

Updates on the quarterbacks heading into the scrimmages (VIP)

Go behind the scenes in Texas A&M's quarterback battle with a look at the three players that are competing for the starting job in Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman. Each of them brings different attributes to the position and one of them appears to be having a very good camp so far. We tell you why and what that means as the Aggies head into the first scrimmage of the pre season.
