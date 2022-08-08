Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Head Coach Won't Reveal Where He Ranked Texas
Who ranked the Longhorns No. 1? It's the biggest question to come out of Texas since "Who Shot J.R.?" decades ago. When the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was unveiled earlier this week, Texas was ranked 18th. Shockingly, one coach actually voted the Longhorns No. 1 on his ballot. The last...
WacoTrib.com
Brice Cherry: Tulsa Little Leaguer sets shining example for us all
On ESPN’s SportsCenter, anchor Scott Van Pelt has a segment he calls the “Best Thing I Saw Today.”. Playing off that theme, I think we all know the Best Thing We Saw This Week. It’s probably a lock for the best thing we’ll see for the month, maybe even all year.
Johntay Cook aiming for Texas state touchdown record in senior season
DESOTO, Texas — Johntay Cook's high school career is coming to an end, and he wants to go out with a bang. The four-star Desoto wide receiver has been a starter since his sophomore season and put up huge scoring production during that time. As a senior, Cook has his sights set on a lofty number of touchdowns.
Baylor Basketball is Leveling Up in Recruiting
Scott Drew is only getting better at bringing in new talent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks about fall camp
Follow along with Gigem 247 as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks all things concerning Aggies' football. His squad is going into its first scrimmage of fall camp and he'll discuss what his expects in the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson.
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part Two
This post is the second in a two-part series that reveals the high schools that have produced the most Texas Longhorn football lettermen in that program’s history, from its beginning in 1893 through the 2021 season. To read Part One, you can click this link. To recap, these rankings...
3 NBA rookies under most pressure to perform this season
While the 2022-’23 season is months away, NBA rookies are hard at work preparing for their first year in professional
NBA・
texashsfootball.com
Texas High School Football Numbers That Should Be Retired Statewide
For the first time in NBA history, Bill Russell’s #6 jersey will be retired across the league. It’s only the third time that’s ever happened across all sports. The recent announcement got us thinking: which former Texas HS Football numbers should be retired across every ISD in the Lone Star State?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GigEm247 talks Texas A&M's fall camp on ESPN radio
Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247 joined ESPN Central Texas radio in Waco yesterday to talk about the 2022 edition of the Aggies as they prepare to enter the first of two scrimmages that will help determine starters, rotations, and special teams players. He highlights the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman and how each of them is faring so far. In addition, he discusses the skills of wideout Evan Stewart who is making a big splash even before he's hit the field and what he could for the Aggies' offense in his first year on campus.
Ole Miss reaches into Lone Star State with offer to Texas commit Aeryn Hampton
Ole Miss reached into the Lone Star State on Thursday to offer a 2024 cornerback already committed to the Texas Longhorns. The Rebels offers Aeryn Hampton, a 5-10, 175-pound corner out of Daingerfield (Texas) High School. Hampton has been committed to Texas since February. He is a four-star prospect rated...
Updates on the quarterbacks heading into the scrimmages (VIP)
Go behind the scenes in Texas A&M's quarterback battle with a look at the three players that are competing for the starting job in Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman. Each of them brings different attributes to the position and one of them appears to be having a very good camp so far. We tell you why and what that means as the Aggies head into the first scrimmage of the pre season.
Comments / 0