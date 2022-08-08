Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247 joined ESPN Central Texas radio in Waco yesterday to talk about the 2022 edition of the Aggies as they prepare to enter the first of two scrimmages that will help determine starters, rotations, and special teams players. He highlights the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Max Johnson, and Conner Weigman and how each of them is faring so far. In addition, he discusses the skills of wideout Evan Stewart who is making a big splash even before he's hit the field and what he could for the Aggies' offense in his first year on campus.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO