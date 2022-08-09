Marko Arnautovic joining Manchester United would be 'RIDICULOUS' and an 'absolute PR disaster', claims Chris Sutton... as he insists adding the Austrian to their squad would put Erik ten Hag 'under so much pressure'

Manchester United are heading for an 'absolute PR disaster' if they sign Marko Arnautovic, according to Chris Sutton.

The Red Devils have seen an offer of around £7.5million rejected by Bologna for the former Stoke and West Ham striker but they remain in the hunt to sign him.

Fans have also taken to social media to question United's decision to move for the 33-year-old after it was reported he used racial slurs.

Man United are heading for an 'absolute PR disaster' if they sign Marko Arnautovic (left), according to Chris Sutton (right)

And speaking to the BBC, Sportsmail columnist Sutton said their pursuit of the Austria international has been 'damaging' and if he arrives it will only increase the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag, who lost his first Premier League game to Brighton.

'That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic],' Sutton said. 'I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous.

'It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters. There's a million other players out there United should have been linked with. I do no get that.

'It's an absolute PR disaster. If Arnautovic comes in, that's going to put Ten Hag under so much pressure.

Sutton believes Arnautovic's arrival will only increase the pressure on boss Erik ten Hag

The 33-year-old Austria international has scored 43 Premier League goals in his career

'If Ten Hag said, ''I need patience, we're going to bring young players in, we're going to develop them, you're going to have to bear with me for two seasons'', I think the fans would buy that rather than what we've seen in the last 24 hours.

'The last 24 hours have been really damaging for Manchester United. That's when it looks like they're making it up as they go along.'

Arnautovic went on to play 184 Premier League games in his time at Stoke and West Ham, although he has not featured in England's top flight since 2019.

Micah Richards insists United are acting out of 'desperation' with their Arnautovic pursuit

The 33-year-old finished as Bologna's top scorer last term, netting 14 Serie A goals for the Italian side.

But speaking on the same programme, Sportsmail columnist Micah Richards insists United are acting out of 'desperation' and believes top players no longer want to move to Old Trafford.

Richards said he is the player you buy 'after you've got your number one signing' before adding: 'He is a good player, it just shouldn't be announced now. He should be sliding in through the back door and you think, ''oh, he adds strength in depth''.

'It's just desperation, there doesn't seem to be a plan. But players don't want to go to Manchester United now.

'Say they tried to get [Moises] Caicedo, or another young player, because of the size of the club, fans would say, ''who's this? why are we not going for the top players?'''