Good Afternoon, News: Portland Pushes Back on DOJ Complaince, Amnesty International Disgraced, and There's a Trampoline In Johnson Creek

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily Scarvie
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown and more
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 11 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon appeals court upholds commutations granted by Gov. Kate Brown.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Portland Paying Little to Injured 2020 Protesters, Rubio Splits Planning and Sustainability Commission, Omar Narrowly Survives Primary Challenge
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying...
KGW
Beaverton mayor applauds Biden's burn pit bill
The bill gives medical benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits. Mayor Lacey Beaty said she and her husband were both exposed while in the military.
kptv.com
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets
Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Portland Wednesday night. A relative of the man is now pleading with the community to come together to end gun violence. Rose City Rollers give...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
The Portland Mercury
Portland Has Paid Little For Its Officers’ Treatment of Protesters in 2020 in Comparison to Other Cities. Why is That?
The fallout of police use of force against members of the public during 2020 racial justice protests has cost more than just negative headlines for the city of Portland. As of early August, the city has paid out just over $325,000 in legal fees to Portlanders who sued the city after they were injured by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) at a civil rights demonstration in 2020. Those payouts have all come in the form of settlements—or, a payment given to the plaintiff in exchange for them dropping the case, absolving the city (and its police) from any guilt in the process. The total cost of the settled 2020 cases represents eight separate lawsuits, ranging in settlements from $100,000 for a man who was kicked and pepper sprayed by police while registering people to vote at a rally to $12,000 for a woman shot by a flashbang grenade as she was leaving a demonstration.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: TriMet Increasing Police Presence, Roseway Theater Burns, Democrats Celebrate Bill Passage
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope your week...
philomathnews.com
Feds give Oregon cities, environmentalists $1.8 million to tackle toxic waste in Columbia River
The federal government is giving $1.8 million to Oregon to tackle toxic waste that is sickening fish in the Columbia River. The grant was announced Wednesday by Environmental Protection Agency officials as well as state, local and tribal leaders in Portland along the banks of the river. The money will go to environmentalists, researchers and the cities of Gresham and Vancouver, Washington.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Tilikum Crossing, Bridge of the People opens in Portland, Oregon
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. In yesterday’s FreightWaves Classics article – Pioneers: Columbia Rediviva was first U.S. ship to sail around the world –...
The Portland Mercury
Judge Hears Arguements Against Legality of Proposed City Charter Amendments
A Multnomah County judge heard arguments Thursday on why a proposed ballot measure to amend Portland’s city charter may be unconstitutional. “Political expediency does not override voting rights,” said attorney Steve Elzinga, representing the Portland Business Alliance (PBA), one of the groups challenging the ballot measure. The decision...
Fate of measure to transform Portland government to be decided by Monday
A Multnomah County judge will issue a ruling no later than next Monday on a lawsuit challenging a proposed fall ballot measure that would radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system. Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong disclosed the self-imposed deadline Thursday during a hearing on the...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
‘Oregon is struggling’: Behavioral health resources remain low after another violent attack
There have been several recent instances where someone with mental health and addiction issues attacked someone in a public place. Unfortunately, mental health resources in Oregon are lacking right now.
This is going to be our guy? Seriously?
I’m genuinely curious as to how he “voted” for JHB? Kent lived in Maryland until 2019 and in Portland until a few months ago. Says he wants good paying jobs but is vocally anti union.
Man arrested, accused of attacking woman with basketball-sized rock
A convicted felon was charged Wednesday for attacking a woman in Portland with a rock the size of a basketball.
WWEEK
Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint
Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
Readers respond: City’s lost perspective
Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
KGW
Employee at North Portland children's clinic attacked
The manager of a Legacy Emanuel chidren's clinic was attacked and robbed outside the hospital. Now, Legacy is installing bulletproof glass and fences.
kptv.com
MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.
