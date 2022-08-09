ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Afternoon, News: Portland Pushes Back on DOJ Complaince, Amnesty International Disgraced, and There's a Trampoline In Johnson Creek

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Portland Paying Little to Injured 2020 Protesters, Rubio Splits Planning and Sustainability Commission, Omar Narrowly Survives Primary Challenge

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Hope you're enjoying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Portland Mercury

Portland Has Paid Little For Its Officers’ Treatment of Protesters in 2020 in Comparison to Other Cities. Why is That?

The fallout of police use of force against members of the public during 2020 racial justice protests has cost more than just negative headlines for the city of Portland. As of early August, the city has paid out just over $325,000 in legal fees to Portlanders who sued the city after they were injured by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) at a civil rights demonstration in 2020. Those payouts have all come in the form of settlements—or, a payment given to the plaintiff in exchange for them dropping the case, absolving the city (and its police) from any guilt in the process. The total cost of the settled 2020 cases represents eight separate lawsuits, ranging in settlements from $100,000 for a man who was kicked and pepper sprayed by police while registering people to vote at a rally to $12,000 for a woman shot by a flashbang grenade as she was leaving a demonstration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amnesty International#Portland Police#International News#Mercury#Opb#Doj
philomathnews.com

Feds give Oregon cities, environmentalists $1.8 million to tackle toxic waste in Columbia River

The federal government is giving $1.8 million to Oregon to tackle toxic waste that is sickening fish in the Columbia River. The grant was announced Wednesday by Environmental Protection Agency officials as well as state, local and tribal leaders in Portland along the banks of the river. The money will go to environmentalists, researchers and the cities of Gresham and Vancouver, Washington.
The Portland Mercury

Judge Hears Arguements Against Legality of Proposed City Charter Amendments

A Multnomah County judge heard arguments Thursday on why a proposed ballot measure to amend Portland’s city charter may be unconstitutional. “Political expediency does not override voting rights,” said attorney Steve Elzinga, representing the Portland Business Alliance (PBA), one of the groups challenging the ballot measure. The decision...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Fate of measure to transform Portland government to be decided by Monday

A Multnomah County judge will issue a ruling no later than next Monday on a lawsuit challenging a proposed fall ballot measure that would radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system. Circuit Court Judge Stephen Bushong disclosed the self-imposed deadline Thursday during a hearing on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
WWEEK

Downtown Security Spat Results in National Labor Complaint

Local security companies were outraged when a city of Portland contracting policy resulted in their losing work to out-of-town firms that agreed not to oppose labor organizing (“Insecure,” WW, June 15). Now the National Labor Relations Board is investigating a complaint by one of the local firms, Northwest...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: City’s lost perspective

Regarding the Aug. 4 Oregonian/OregonLive story, “Portland officials who leave on own accord still entitled to sweetheart severances, city says”: Where do I apply? I can hardly wait for my “Sweetheart Severance.” If I am hired as a bureau director and later decide to resign, I am entitled to a full year or half year salary as a parting gift. However, if I am fired without cause, I receive a similar pay out. So, if my performance evaluation shows I have done a poor or unacceptable job, I can then be fired and still receive six or 12 months’ salary. No employer in the private sector that I am aware of has a system in place which generously rewards incompetence or voluntary resignations. Dan Ryan and his officials and Human Resources need to redesign bureau director contracts. City Hall has lost perspective at taxpayers’ expense.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

MAX train passenger with knife arrested after becoming verbally aggressive: Police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train passenger was cited for disorderly conduct on Thursday after police say they became verbally aggressive on the train. Christina Kempster, Communications Coordinator for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 in a statement that a knife was seen on the passenger but it was not used in a threatening way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy