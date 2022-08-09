Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers to Headline Global Citizen Concert in New York
Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers will be headlining a concert in New York City’s Central Park next month as part of the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. They’ll be joined at the concert by Metallica. Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers Headline Global Citizen Festival. The concert...
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Carrie Underwood Kicks Back, Relaxes With Girlfriends — As Career & Marital Woes Rage On
Nothing solves a problem like a good ol' fashioned girls' night! As Carrie Underwood's career remains top of mind, leading to added pressure on her marriage to Mike Fisher, the country artist decided to put all the drama aside and spend a night with her gal pals — and their men! On Sunday, August 7, the "Before He Cheats" musician shared a snap of her friends smiling in what appears to be someone's home. "Girls’ night! OK, so, the guys were there, too, but we were doing our best to pretend they weren’t!" she quipped alongside the sweet snap posted...
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Fans Assaulted George Harrison’s First Wife, Pattie Boyd, When She Tried Leaving a Beatles Concert Early
Fans harassed George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, when she left a Beatles concert early. They pulled her hair and kicked her as she passed.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’s Lauren Spencer-Smith Skyrockets to Fame With New Management
American Idol season 18 star, Lauren Spencer-Smith has officially skyrocketed to fame, nearly two years after her time on the competition. She reportedly has sparked a bidding war among record labels after joining Shawn Mendes’s management team. Lauren Spencer-Smith has recently launched into the music industry with her release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
musictimes.com
David Crosby NOT Touring Anymore; Singer Reveals the TRUTH
Many fans have been wanting David Crosby to perform again on a tour after all these years, but it appears that they won't see the singer traveling from city to city for concerts anymore as he clarified one major thing on his social media account. The former Crosby, Stills, Nash,...
Go Behind the Scenes with Caroline Jones on Tour with the Zac Brown Band
There are few things greater than live music. Hearing singers and musicians hit every note of new and old songs under the roar of an enraptured audience is an experience all its own. But what happens in the hours and days after those musicians step off stage? The hours and days before they step on stage?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Kitty Wells: The Original ‘Queen of Country Music’
Kitty Wells was the original “Queen of Country Music.”. Kitty, 92, died on July 16, 2012. On the 10th anniversary of her death, it feels like an apropos time to reexamine her trailblazing impact. While 2015’s Tomato-gate (aka SaladGate) is still probably fresh on your mind, its essence wasn’t...
talentrecap.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Las Vegas LIVE Celebrates 300 Shows — How to Get Tickets
America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE recently celebrated its 300th show. The event features past AGT contestants and winners showing off their talents for a live audience. Tickets are available to purchase now for upcoming shows. ‘AGT’ Las Vegas LIVE Celebrates 300 Shows. Danita Salamida-Eldridge, who works on...
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry Wants to Go on Tour After Las Vegas Residency Ends
American Idol judge Katy Perry recently shared her interest in going on another world tour once her Las Vegas residency Play comes to an end. This would be the singer’s first tour since 2018. Katy Perry Teases World Tour After Vegas Residency. “I have the songs to be able...
Comments / 0