Elizabeth City, NC

City to ask TDA for $25K for ECSU football

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
 5 days ago

City Council appears poised to play hardball with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority over a funding request for Elizabeth City State University’s football program.

Council unanimously approved a request Monday initiated by Mayor Kirk Rivers that asks the TDA to allocate $25,000 of the city’s share of occupancy tax revenue to help support the university’s football program.

Councilor Johnnie Walton, who sits on the TDA board and is a Viking alum, told City Council that the city has around $400,000 in available money to promote tourism in the city.

Walton suggested that if the TDA rejects the city’s request to use tourism revenue for ECSU, then the city could reexamine providing certain city services like policing to TDA-sponsored events.

Under the law authorizing the city and Pasquotank County to levy the 6% occupancy tax, both the county and city governments receive an equal share of some of the revenue. They can then use that revenue for tourism-related events.

Before they can use the funds, however, the law requires both governments to get permission from the Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors. The legislation that set up the TDA also states that occupancy tax revenue allocated to local governments has to be used to promote the increase of leisure and business travel.

TDA Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said Tuesday Rivers told the board at its July meeting that the city would be requesting the money for ECSU. Ruffieux said she couldn’t comment on the merits of the proposal until it is officially received.

“All I know is that Mayor Rivers came to our last meeting and said, ‘I think I am going to do this,’” Ruffieux said. “That’s all I’ve got. We need more information.”

Rivers urged City Council to ask for the $25,000 for ECSU, stating that the football program is receiving $40,000 from Rocky Mount tourism officials to play in the Down East Classic in that city Sept. 10. The Vikings will be playing Livingstone College in the game.

Rivers also said that the Vikings’ football program receives no state funding and that the four home games the team will play this fall attract ECSU fans as well as fans from opposing schools.

“Their (Rocky Mount) tourism department awarded ECSU $40,000 for one game,” Rivers said. “The city of Elizabeth City will host four home games. We have to make sure that we support our own.”

Rivers said that the Vikings’ annual Homecoming Game, along with the other three home games, attracts fans to the city that fill up local hotel rooms. ECSU hosts Winston-Salem on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Rivers said the school will bring “four to five” busloads of fans to the game.

“They are coming in on a Friday night,” Rivers said.

Rivers said that the Vikings’ Homecoming Game on Oct. 15 also will fill city hotel rooms.

“I think this ($25,000 appropriation) would be good to show that we support our university,” Rivers said.

Walton noted that the TDA once gave $18,000 to ECSU for homecoming but that amount was cut in half in 2019 before being completely eliminated. That money for ECSU and other events was an annual earmark that the TDA eliminated in favor of shifting money to marketing, research, and event development, like the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon.

“That’s not a good sign,” Walton said of eliminating the money for homecoming. “The TDA has got a little more rigid in giving our funding. You have to put the right I’s and the right T’s in the right places.”

Walton said the TDA has rejected city requests for money in the past, including denying the city’s recent bid to get $2,500 for Coast Guard Day, and he hopes that does not happen with the request for ECSU.

“It’s the concept of people doing things together,” Walton said. “When you build a bridge, everybody can cross it together. Don’t let others come in and tear that bridge down. It takes a long time to build it back up.”

Despite past rejections by the TDA, Walton said the city needs to move forward with the request. Rivers said he’s willing to personally bring the proposal before the TDA.

“We should at least take this to them and explain our reasons for this,” Walton said. “Hopefully, it will go through. We could do the same thing, we could say, ‘Wow, we are not going to let our policemen volunteer for certain things.’ But we don’t want to go there. Let’s keep things positive if we can.”

Ruffieux did not attend Monday’s City Council meeting or watch it via livestream. She said she would have to view a replay of the meeting before commenting on Walton’s remarks.

