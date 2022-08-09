Texas Tech University System Board to Convene in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents will meet Thursday and Friday (Aug. 11-12) in San Angelo on the campus of Angelo State University. The meeting will take place in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center (UC 100), First Floor, Houston Harte University Center (1910 Rosemont Dr.).

Angelo State University is governed by the Texas Tech University System. Established in 1996, the TTU System is among the top public university systems in the nation, consisting of five universities – Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Midwestern State University. Angelo State joined the TTU System in 2007 after leaving the Texas State University System.

This marks the fourth time a regularly scheduled Board of Regents meeting will be held in San Angelo and the first since 2015. The board also held meetings in San Angelo in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

Earlier this year, the Board of Regents held its February meeting in El Paso. This year is the first time in the TTU System’s 26-year history that it has hosted more than one regularly scheduled meeting outside of Lubbock in the same year.

Overall, there have been 14 regularly scheduled board meetings held outside of Lubbock at a TTU System campus location since 1999.

Below are highlights of the topics and items to be discussed at the upcoming meeting, including estimated times with periodic recesses. Meeting materials and a livestream of the meeting are available online.

Thursday, Aug. 11

12:30 p.m. – Ceremonial swearing-in of newly appointed Student Regent Hani Michael Annabi (Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso)

12:35 p.m. – Board of Trustees Meeting of the Carr Scholarship Foundation

1:00 p.m. – Facilities Committee

1:25 p.m. – Finance and Investments Committee

2:00 p.m. – Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee

2:25 p.m. – Audit Committee

2:40 p.m. – Executive Session

5:00 p.m. – Following Executive Session, reconvene into Open Session as Committee of the Whole Recess

Friday, Aug. 12

9:45 a.m. – Call to order; convene as Meeting of the Board and Committee of the Whole Board Introductions and recognitions Approval of minutes Approval of Consent and Information agendas 2022 and 2023 BOR meeting schedule Student Government Association reports



10:30 a.m. – Executive Session, if necessary

11:50 a.m. – Following Executive Session, reconvene into Open Session as Committee of the Whole Executive Session motions, if any Announcements

Noon – Adjournment

Headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, the TTU System is a $2.5 billion enterprise focused on advancing higher education, health care, research and outreach with approximately 21,000 employees, more than 63,000 students, nearly 370,000 alumni and an endowment valued at $1.7 billion. In its short history, the TTU System has grown tremendously and is nationally acclaimed, operating at 24 academic locations in 21 cities (19 in Texas, 2 international). Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls was added to the TTU System in 2021. In addition, the TTU System is among nine in the nation to offer programs for undergraduate, medical, law, nursing, pharmacy, dental and veterinary education, among other academic areas.