NWS: 50% Chance of Thunderstorms Wednesday & Temporary Relief from 100 Degree Days

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO – The string of 100+ degree days should end Tuesday and by Wednesday there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms in the San Angelo area.

According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in San Angelo, there is a 20% chance of rain north of a Sterling City to Brownwood line Tuesday afternoon and overnight as showers linger along outflow boundaries from upper level disturbances Monday night.

The shower and thunderstorm activity is forecast to begin after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the San Angelo area with a 50% chance of coverage.  Thursday will be cloudy with another chance of afternoon showers with rain chances at 40% after 1 p.m.

Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s beginning Wednesday with the cloud cover expected to linger most of the week.

The rain is critical to the San Angelo area as the city is 8.63 inches below normal for the year.  Only 3.37 inches of rain has been recorded in San Angelo since January 1, 2022.

The brief rainy spell will end Saturday with rain chances diminishing to zero and afternoon high temps returning to 100 degrees by Sunday and Monday.

Localized flooding is possible Wednesday into Thursday with the strongest of the storms.  Expect any further instructions concerning weather and travel to be issued as the storms materialize Wednesday and Thursday.

San Angelo, TX
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

