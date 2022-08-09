There is nothing worse than losing a pet. A furry friend that was once so close to your heart has left you for the heavenly abode. The pain is unbearable. But once an animal has died, their remains need to be disposed of with respect. Many people choose cremation, while others go for burial. If you feel that burying your dog will be a better option to bid your dog goodbye, then you must know how to bury a dog.

