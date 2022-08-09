ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

topdogtips.com

10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds

Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
dogsbestlife.com

Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets

When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
Outdoor Life

The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds

As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
dailypaws.com

Meet 15 of the Smallest Dog Breeds in the World

Whether you live in close quarters or feel more confident owning a smaller dog, there are many breeds to choose from. Like all breeds, the smallest dogs in the world require certain care from their owners so that they can live their best lives. One key consideration when adopting a...
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
topdogtips.com

30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans

This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
petpress.net

5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner

Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
UPI News

Newborn Diana monkey surprises keepers at U.K. zoo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Zookeepers at a U.K. zoo arrived at work to an unexpected surprise -- a newborn Diana monkey. The Paignton Zoo in Paignton, U.K., heralded the arrival of the baby Diana monkey on Tuesday morning, zoo officials said. The baby was only a few hours old when it was discovered by zookeepers.
petpress.net

Tips on How to Bury a Dog with Love and Care

There is nothing worse than losing a pet. A furry friend that was once so close to your heart has left you for the heavenly abode. The pain is unbearable. But once an animal has died, their remains need to be disposed of with respect. Many people choose cremation, while others go for burial. If you feel that burying your dog will be a better option to bid your dog goodbye, then you must know how to bury a dog.
One Green Planet

20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
thebiochronicle.com

Britains favourite small dog breeds

There’s no doubt that small dogs are adorable, and there are a lot of different small dog breeds out there that would be perfect for anyone looking for a furry friend. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the UK’s favourite small dog breeds, and explain why they’re so popular.
thehappypuppysite.com

Meet The 9 Dog Breeds That Start with W

Dog breeds that start with W are rare, making up just 9 of over 200 official dog breeds. They include the Whippet, Weimaraner, Wirehaired Pointing Griffon, Welsh Springer Spaniel, Wirehaired Vizsla, Welsh Terrier, Working Kelpie, Westie and Wire Fox Terrier. Fascinatingly, all the dog breeds that start with W are working bred, usually from a hunting background. Today we’ll share the breed traits of these wonderful dogs, and help you to pick your perfect pet with photos and facts!
