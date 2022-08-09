Read full article on original website
Canada holds back Latvia to open WJHC with win
Team Canada staved off an inspired Latvian squad to kick off its podium pursuit at the World Junior Championship with a 5-2 victory Wednesday night. Forward Ridly Greig starred for the tournament hosts, logging a goal and an assist en route to being named Canada's player of the game. Greig,...
US beats Swiss 7-1 to improve to 2-0 in world junior hockey
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Carter Mazur scored twice in the United States’ five-goal second period and the defending champion Americans beat Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, Matthew Corondato, Thomas Bordeleau and Riley Duran also...
Tennis-Kyrgios win streak ends with quarter-final loss to Hurkacz in Canada
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios's nine-match winning streak ended in the Canadian Masters semi-finals on Friday when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory.
CALE MAKAR AND LOGAN O'CONNOR TAKE THE STANLEY CUP DOWN CALGARY'S BOW RIVER
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' respective days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In a time devoid of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players, and it also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Windsor Spitfires Announce 2022-23 Training Camp Schedule
The countdown to Fall is underway as one of the shortest summers in Windsor Spitfires’ history is about to come to an end. On Wednesday afternoon, the club announced their 2022-23 Training Camp schedule and it’s a bit different than last season. In most seasons, the Spitfires would...
Canada opens world junior hockey with 5-2 win over Latvia
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened play in the postponed world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday night. The tournament was rescheduled after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases forced games to be forfeited. “It always feels good to score, especially that first one of the tournament,” said the 17-year-old Bedard, the early favorite to go first overall in the 2023 NHL draft. “I think it’s always exciting no matter who gets it. So definitely felt good. And it was cool to kind of be going to the corner and seeing some fans.” Ridly Greig and William Dufour also each had a goal and an assist for Canada in the Group A game. Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also scored, captain Mason McTavish had two assists and Sebastian Cossa made 24 saves.
KASPER SIMONTAIVAL SCORES SHOOTOUT WINNER AS FINLAND DEFEATS CZECHIA
The opening game of Day 3 at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship saw Czechia take on Finland, both of whom come into the game 1-0-0-0. Czechia had a strong start to the first period and with nearly seven minutes played, they scored the game's first goal. Jaroslav Chmelar threw the puck on net from a tight angle on the Finnish goal line and it finds a way through Leevi Merilainen, who had a shaky start to the game, to make it 1-0 Czechia.
