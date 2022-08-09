EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened play in the postponed world junior hockey championship with a 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday night. The tournament was rescheduled after being called off Dec. 29 after four days as rising COVID-19 cases forced games to be forfeited. “It always feels good to score, especially that first one of the tournament,” said the 17-year-old Bedard, the early favorite to go first overall in the 2023 NHL draft. “I think it’s always exciting no matter who gets it. So definitely felt good. And it was cool to kind of be going to the corner and seeing some fans.” Ridly Greig and William Dufour also each had a goal and an assist for Canada in the Group A game. Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also scored, captain Mason McTavish had two assists and Sebastian Cossa made 24 saves.

