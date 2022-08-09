ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds complete the signing of FA Cup winner Joel Robles on a free transfer... with the former Everton and Wigan goalkeeper putting pen to paper on a one-year deal to become Jesse Marsch's seventh signing of the summer

By Sam Brookes For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Leeds United have completed the signing of former Everton and Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer.

The Premier League outfit have been looking to add an experienced shot-stopper to their ranks this summer, and they have now landed the 32-year-old on an initial one-year deal.

Leeds confirmed the signing on Tuesday morning, with Robles becoming Jesse Marsch's seventh signing of the current transfer window. The club posted a short video clip on their official Twitter, where Robles expressed his delight at being back in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KzKf_0hB4XaEl00
Former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles has joined Leeds on a free transfer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XT5Vh_0hB4XaEl00
Robles also won the FA Cup with Wigan back in 2013 after they beat Man City in the final

'I'm really excited to be back four years later [after leaving England] in this fantastic club,' Robles said.

'My objective this season is to keep my mentality, work hard, help my team-mates and really complete our objectives as a team.'

Robles is no stranger to England's top flight, having made 51 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Wigan and Everton.

His standout moment in England came in the FA Cup, though, back in 2013. Robles was handed the gloves for the majority of Wigan's run in the competition that year, starting four of their five matches.

Having conceded just one goal in his first three games, Robles was picked for the final against Manchester City by manager Roberto Martinez, and he kept a clean sheet as Wigan stunned their opponents with an injury-time Ben Watson header sealing a dramatic 1-0 victory at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05K8sX_0hB4XaEl00
Robles won the Copa del Rey with Real Betis earlier this year as they beat Valencia on penalties

In recent years, Robles has been back in his homeland playing for Real Betis, and he earned silverware with the club earlier this year.

Having played in their opening three Copa del Rey matches last term, Robles watched on as Betis made it all the way to the final before beating Valencia 6-5 on penalties in the showpiece event.

He was allowed to leave the club at the end of the season, and has now been picked up by Leeds.

Robles will provide cover for highly-rated goalkeeper Illan Meslier at Elland Road, and will be battling with youngster Kristoffer Klaesson to be the Frenchman's understudy.

