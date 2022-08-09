ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Rapoport believes Bears could fetch first-round pick in Roquan Smith trade

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith formally requested a trade after contract negotiations with the front office reached an impasse. Smith detailed everything that’s gone wrong, including how he doesn’t feel valued by the new front office.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on 670 the Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show, where he revealed Smith could fetch a first-round pick and more if the Bears opt to trade him.

Rapoport mentioned players like Tyreek Hill and Laremy Tunsil as non-quarterback comparisons. The Kansas City Chiefs received a first, second, two fourths and sixth-round draft selections for Hill. The Miami Dolphins received two first-rounders and a second-round pick, along with a couple of players for Tunsil.

Those prices seem awfully high for an off-the-ball linebacker, especially given they’re not as valued nowadays. But Rapoport did note that Smith transcends the value of his position.

But speaking to Rapoport’s initial belief that Smith could fetch a first-round pick, you figure that’s an offer the Bears have to not only consider but take.

Following Tuesday’s practice, Bears general manager Ryan Poles expressed his intention to re-sign Smith — although he’ll ultimately do what’s best for the team.

“Right now, my intentions are to make sure Roquan is on this team,” Poles said. “At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the team.”

That might require giving Smith what he asked for — a trade. We’ll see if the two sides can get on the same page or if the Bears start fielding offers for Smith.

#Bears#Nfl Network#American Football#Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Miami Dolphins#Rapsheet
