San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents

Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly through October. The task force is working on a plan to solve the problem, and suspects there are more than the 326 homeless people counted in the city in 2019.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

Emeryville takes 'can-do' approach to affordable housing

The Bay Area continues to have some of the highest real estate and rental prices in the nation, which means affordable housing is in short supply and great demand. Most cities in the Bay Area are seeing the construction of mostly market-rate housing. But in Emeryville, the city's government is building housing that will be affordable for two of the most specific marginalized social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke with Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about the project.
EMERYVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report

A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
sanleandronext.com

72-Unit Affordable Housing Project Slated for 15101 Washington Avenue

In July, 2021, the San Leandro City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $7 million in public affordable housing dollars toward a forthcoming residential development project at 15101 Washington Avenue, near Greenhouse Marketplace. Known as Washington Avenue Apartments, the project is being developed by Abode Communities, which was selected by...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
oaklandside.org

When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway

The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
OAKLAND, CA
WSB Radio

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who replaced Chesa Boudin, still has plenty to prove

On Oct. 24, 2021, the San Francisco Chronicle published an interview that would single-handedly transform the city’s political landscape. The subject was Brooke Jenkins, who was leaving the office of the city’s progressive prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, charging him with incompetence, ideological rigidity and blatant mismanagement. "The D.A.'s office...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

