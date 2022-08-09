Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Bay Area's biggest county gets encouraging sign in new homelessness data
The Bay Area’s most populous county placed 20% more unhoused residents in permanent housing in the first half of this year than the last six months of 2021, according to new data published earlier this week.
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
wolfstreet.com
House Prices in San Francisco & Bay Area Experience Steep Declines from April Peak Craziness, Down Year-over-Year
Sales volume plunged 38%. The median price of single-family houses in the San Francisco Bay Area peaked in April and has dropped every month since then. By July, the median price, at $1.33 million, was down by about $220,000 from the peak and by 2% year-over-year, undoing most of the huge gains in 2021 and early 2022.
Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents
Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly through October. The task force is working on a plan to solve the problem, and suspects there are more than the 326 homeless people counted in the city in 2019.
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
kalw.org
Emeryville takes 'can-do' approach to affordable housing
The Bay Area continues to have some of the highest real estate and rental prices in the nation, which means affordable housing is in short supply and great demand. Most cities in the Bay Area are seeing the construction of mostly market-rate housing. But in Emeryville, the city's government is building housing that will be affordable for two of the most specific marginalized social groups, senior citizens and foster youth. KALW's Sunni Khalid recently spoke with Emeryville Mayor John Bauters about the project.
California to audit SF housing policies in unprecedented review
State housing officials say they will conduct a first-of-its-kind review of San Francisco’s policies in order to accelerate approval and construction within the city.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Among Most Educated in U.S.: Report
A recently released report listed some Bay Area cities as the most educated in the country. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley ranked among the top 10 places in WalletHub's "2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America." The report based the rankings on factors such as percentage of...
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in San Jose
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bay Area researchers launch study aimed at understanding effects of long COVID
Local health agencies are on a quest to learn more about long Covid. To that end, organizers of a new research project will be calling residents who previously had Covid to ask about their experience.
High Rates and Prices are Pushing Home Buyers Out of These 10 Cities
We've all heard stories of couples who, despite earning over $150,000 each, moved to Austin or Santa Fe after not being able to find a home anywhere in the San Francisco Bay Area. This trend reached a head after the COVID-19 pandemic allowed many who otherwise wouldn't have that opportunity...
KTVU FOX 2
Moneypox vaccinations in San Francisco kick into high gear as more doses become available
SAN FRANCISCO - Monkeypox vaccinations in San Francisco shifted into high gear on Tuesday where the city distributed approximately 10,000 doses it received from the federal government. "Too many people are suffering in our communities," said a speaker to monkeypox advocates. "They are begging for relief." As of Tuesday, the...
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
PG&E imposters use Zelle to steal thousands from Bay Area Wells Fargo customer
PG&E imposters threatened a single father from Danville they would shut off his power if he didn't send them money right away through Zelle. Unfortunately, by the time he realized it was a scam, he had already sent them $2,500.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
sanleandronext.com
72-Unit Affordable Housing Project Slated for 15101 Washington Avenue
In July, 2021, the San Leandro City Council unanimously approved the allocation of $7 million in public affordable housing dollars toward a forthcoming residential development project at 15101 Washington Avenue, near Greenhouse Marketplace. Known as Washington Avenue Apartments, the project is being developed by Abode Communities, which was selected by...
Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens
ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made. As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
oaklandside.org
When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway
The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who replaced Chesa Boudin, still has plenty to prove
On Oct. 24, 2021, the San Francisco Chronicle published an interview that would single-handedly transform the city’s political landscape. The subject was Brooke Jenkins, who was leaving the office of the city’s progressive prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, charging him with incompetence, ideological rigidity and blatant mismanagement. "The D.A.'s office...
