KELOLAND TV
The legendary story of Jesse James relived on pontoon ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of people in this area know the legendary story of outlaw Jesse James and his connection to Garretson. Some senior citizens got a personal lesson about how the bank robber and his gang got away from lawmen after robbing a bank in Minnesota and made their fateful leap at Devil’s Gulch.
KELOLAND TV
‘Human sexuality in education settings’ guidelines updated by Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is sharing updated guidelines regarding human sexuality in educational settings ahead of a new school year. KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to families with students who attend Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools. We’ve also obtained a copy of a document detailing LGBTQ policies for students and staff. This policy states that official documents must contain a “student’s biological sex as determined from conception.”
Mary K. Ross’ daughter confronts her mother’s killer
The now-grown daughter of murder victim, Mary K. Ross, confronted her mother's killer in an emotional hearing before the SD Board of Pardons and Paroles.
KELOLAND TV
The murder of Mary K. Ross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Viborg woman meets the men who helped save her life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was an unbelievable sight if you were looking out the window when the powerful derecho wall cloud approached on May 12th. When Donna Hannah left her driveway in Viborg that day, the sun was shining. She had no idea that her journey to Irene would change her life.
siouxfalls.business
Cat cafe coming to downtown Sioux Falls
Soon, you’ll be able to cuddle a cat while your cappuccino cools down. That’s because Heather Wendlandt is bringing a cat cafe to downtown Sioux Falls. The Cattitude Cafe will open in the newly renovated Johnson Building at 11th Street and Second Avenue later this year or in early 2023. While it will offer a humans-only eating area, for a small fee customers can take their drinks into a separate room where cats will be waiting to be caressed and to entertain — when the mood suits them, of course.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls burglary leaves business with thousands in damages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a burglary left a business with thousands of dollars worth of damages. Lt. Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the burglary took place just after midnight on Aug.11 in the northeast region of the city. Police were notified of the incident after a burglar alarm sounded off. Arriving officers found the front door shattered. The damages to the business’ building are estimated at $2,000 to $3,000.
kingsburyjournal.com
New church in Arlington holds first service
Last Sunday, Aug. 7, saw the first official service for a new church in Kingsbury County. Arlington Baptist Church held its inaugural public service in their new building, located at 106 S. Main Street, which used to house a dog grooming business. The church’s pastor, Robbie McClelland, also serves as...
KELOLAND TV
‘It only takes one’: Chase the Ace drawing Thursday
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — The McCook Country Club in Salem has had a busy few weeks of selling tickets for its chase the ace drawing happening Thursday evening. “One man walked in and said I’m only buying one because it only takes one,” Shelly Barnett, ticket writer, said.
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Marathon announces 2022 street closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Marathon returns to the streets and bike trail on Sunday, Aug. 28 with a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. For the safety of those participating, organizers have announced the following road closures. The following streets will be closed...
KELOLAND TV
Crash takes out stoplight at 14th and Phillips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The stoplight at the corner of 14th Street and Phillips Avenue is back up and running after a crash knocked it over earlier Friday afternoon. A stoplight is down at a busy downtown intersection. A crash around noon took out a stoplight on the...
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
Police shooting outside Sioux Falls restaurant leaves 1 dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A shooting involving law enforcement outside a fast food restaurant in Sioux Falls has left one person dead, according to police. Sioux Falls officers and a Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Burger King when at least one individual fired at the […]
dakotanewsnow.com
DOC warns high-risk parolee to live in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections released a notice about a prisoner set to be paroled in the Sioux Falls area. The DOC says he is likely to re-offend. 36-year-old Wayne Tobias has been serving time involving multiple convictions on Assault...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
