Murderer who was jailed for life for killing Peters & Lee pop star's daughter in 2006 hands himself in to police after he walked out of open prison

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A murderer who killed a pop star's daughter who went on the run after being released on licence has handed himself in.

Domestic violence abuser Terry Game, 50, was jailed in 2006 for killing then-partner Lisa Sullivan.

Brute Game strangled Lisa at a caravan park in August 2005 after he exploded in rage and throttled her to death.

Lisa was the daughter of pop star Lennie Peters who was a household name in the 1970s as part of the duet Peters & Lee.

Game was released on temporary licence from HMP Leyhill but failed to meet its conditions, police said on Friday.

A force spokesman said last night: 'Wanted man Terry Game, aged 50, has been arrested.

'He handed himself into a police station in Cambridgeshire earlier today and is now in custody.

Terry Game, 50, murdered his girlfriend Lisa Sullivan in 2005 and was jailed in 2006 for life
Terry Game, 50, as he looked when he was jailed in 2006 for killing then-partner Lisa Sullivan

'Game was wanted after being released from HMP Leyhill on a temporary licence, and failing to meet the conditions of that licence.'

Game was 33 when he killed Lisa and a court heard he had a 'history of abuse and violence towards women he became involved with'.

Her body was discovered by her 11-year-old son at the Martello Caravan Park in Walton-on-the-Naze in August 2005, while on holiday with her then-boyfriend and three children.

Lisa was the daughter of pop star Lennie Peters who was a household name in the 1970s as part of the duet Peters & Lee
Peters and Lee were a successful British folk and pop duo of the 1970s and 1980s comprising Lennie Peters (pictured) and Dianne Lee

During a two-and-a-half-week trial, a jury at Basildon Crown Court heard that her partner Terry Game, 33, lied to police she had accused him of being useless in bed. He pretended he strangled her in self-defence after she attacked him.

But Judge Philip Clegg said at the trial: said: 'Terry Game has been convicted by a jury of the murder of Lisa Sullivan. I am quite certain that on the evening in question, Lisa Sullivan was the victim of domestic violence.

'I found Terry Game was a bully to the woman who he lived with and in an outburst of violence, a loss of temper, in the early hours of August 3 he took her by the throat and quite literally strangled her.

'It must have been all too obvious that she was fighting for her life but nevertheless, driven by rage, he continued to do so.'

He was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 15 years.

Peters and Lee were a successful British folk and pop duo of the 1970s and 1980s comprising Lennie Peters and Dianne Lee.

IN THIS ARTICLE
