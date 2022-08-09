Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda
WISE – Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
New mural coming to downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Johnson City will have a new mural come November. According to a release from Connect Downtown Johnson City (CDJC), Thursday marked the deadline for artist applications to create a “community paint-by-numbers mural” on South Commerce Street. CDJC partnered with the Johnson City Development Authority and the Tennessee Arts Commission […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects
ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
Johnson City Press
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan budget approved with no tax increase
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission unanimously approved a $283 million county budget Thursday, which maintains the county property tax at last year's rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value). A required public hearing earlier in the day drew no speakers. But commissioners heard from several members of...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 11
Aug. 11, 1897: A century and a quarter ago, the Morristown Gazette reported, “A charter has been granted for the Watauga Mineral Railway company, to run a road from the North Carolina state line to Johnson county to a point near Johnson City, a distance of nearly one hundred miles.”
Johnson City Press
Recent property tax collections exceed 97% in Washington County
The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year. According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.
Johnson City Press
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisiors – we are not a burden
WISE – Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell county supervisors Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap brought concerns over a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Johnson City Press
Speak Thursday or hold your peace on Sullivan budget
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is expected to vote Thursday on a $283.3 million budget proposal for the fiscal year that began on July 1. What originally would have been the commission's monthly work session will now be a special called meeting devoted to discussion and action on the budget. That means nothing from the commission's monthly agenda will be discussed.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel considers offering recycling services to citizens
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens. The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
Johnson City Press
Council, Hurley ask to join Cumberland District
Buchanan County schools Council, Grundy and Hurley have asked to join Russell County’s Honaker in leaving the Black Diamond District, according to appeals filed in the VHSL realignment plan. The three schools are among 16 statewide that have filed appeals to the proposed realignment that would begin with the...
Johnson City Press
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business, located at 234 Denny Mill Road, began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill student asks for community's help with 'Project Imagination'
Science Hill High School senior Julia Gilmore is asking for your help in her 9th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s fundraiser is titled “Project Imagination” because of St. Jude’s need for arts and crafts supplies for young patients. Through Gilmore’s platform, The Gilmore Giving Tree, she has set up an Amazon Wishlist full of art supplies that anyone can purchase for patients, as well as a web page that sends cash donations straight to the St. Jude research team. Gilmore is also looking for local businesses to make donations to her cause.
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Public Library celebrates another anniversary
As the Johnson City Public Library celebrates the 23rd anniversary of it moving into its current location, library historian Gail Campbell shares a look at the journey that the library has undergone in its 127 years of existence. Campbell, who started working at the Johnson City Public Library in 1976,...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by...
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
Johnson City Press
Washington College Academy announces upcoming classes
Historic Washington College Academy in Limestone has announced a list of upcoming classes for August and September.
