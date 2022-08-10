31 People Who Didn't Expect Their Clumsiness To Result In Such A Grave Mistake
1. The driver of this moving van who backed up too far:
2. This person whose art was turned into a mess:
Was proud of my sketch and then I spilled my ink jar on it (not pictured: my desk, also covered in ink) from Wellthatsucks
3. This person who damaged their fryer and floors in one go:
I dropped my deep fat fryer on my wooden floor.. there is no god from Wellthatsucks
4. This toddler who accidentally undid a whole day of their parent's cleaning:
Spent literally 6 hrs yesterday hand scrubbing,soaking,vacuuming this couch.... took a 5 min shit and left my 2yr old in living room from Wellthatsucks
5. This person who lost their lunch:
Dropped my ravioli taking it out the microwave at work :( from Wellthatsucks
6. This person whose first day of work might've been their last:
Guy dropped a $40,000 pallet of glass on his first day. from Wellthatsucks
7. This person who lost two valuable things in one day:
Sunk my four wheeler while looking for my phone that also sunk from Wellthatsucks
8. This person who accidentally broke through their walls and made a disturbing discovery:
I’ve been hearing clicking sounds in my room for months and I thought I was going crazy. Today I was replacing my bed frame and my toes cracked through the flooring. Needless to say, I have a termite infestation. Here are two videos of the termites clicking away from Wellthatsucks
9. This person who made a sinkhole (pun intended) at home:
Dropped my cologne in my sink from Wellthatsucks
10. This person who bought milk that immediately went to waste:
Just bought gallon of chocolate milk for the kids. Bumped it trying to put it in to the fridge and it Noped right out of my hand. A gallon really doesn't seem like much, until you have to clean it off the floor. The splatter zone behind me was pretty impressive too. from Wellthatsucks
11. This person whose bathroom at least didn't smell like literal crap for a while:
And now my bedroom smells like a night club. from Wellthatsucks
12. These people who spilled gallons of cement on a staircase:
Friend of mine posted this photo of the job site today from Wellthatsucks
13. These people who had fun on their neighbor's trampoline for a party:
My neighbours had a party last night. That’s my trampoline. from Wellthatsucks
14. This person who squashed their car like a bug:
When you want to impress the neighbors with your modern solutions, but then become known as the guy who destroyed a Jeep at the push of a button. from Wellthatsucks
15. This person who might've lost their job after this incident:
Coworker accidentally breaks 40+ plates. from Wellthatsucks
16. This person who was trying to do makeup on the go:
I’ll just do my makeup in the car like a stupid idiot from Wellthatsucks
17. This person who fumbled their key while above a vent:
The key to my new office from Wellthatsucks
18. These people who made this MASSIVE mess:
Scene outside my apartment today from Wellthatsucks
19. This person who crashed their car while they were transporting a COFFIN:
Oof from Wellthatsucks
20. This person who dropped their medicine:
Is it funnier knowing that these are antidepressants? from Wellthatsucks
21. This person who didn't know their own strength:
Accidentally pulled on the headphones wire and... from Wellthatsucks
22. This person who probably ended up working late:
30 mins from completing a job and this happens from Wellthatsucks
23. This person who saw a roach and overreacted just a bit:
Long story short, I saw a cockroach. from Wellthatsucks
24. This person who cleaned the kitchen only to make another mess in it:
My mom was just finishing cleaning the kitchen and then spilled A bag of Chia seeds on the ground. from Wellthatsucks
25. This person who hastily tore open the package for a new computer mouse:
Brand new mouse. God I'm such an idiot. from Wellthatsucks
26. This person who parked inside the store:
So a car crashed into my work today from Wellthatsucks
27. This person who should not try out for a soccer team anytime soon:
No explanation needed from Wellthatsucks
28. This person who woke up and thought up was down:
Brewed my morning coffee with my mug upside down from Wellthatsucks
29. This person who lost dinner and gained dirty laundry:
Taking my food to bed was a bad idea... from Wellthatsucks
30. This person who tripped and did more damage to the wall than their own body:
Gravity wins. But I live to trip another day. from Wellthatsucks
31. And lastly, this person who hopefully had really good insurance that would cover the cost of another injection:
Dropping a medical injection worth $12,000 on the carpet and bending the needle. from Wellthatsucks
