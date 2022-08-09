4-Year-Old Child Struck and Killed in Tragic Incident After Wandering Onto Indiana State Highway

A 4-year-old boy was fatally hit by a car in Indiana early Monday morning after he wandered into the freeway while his parents were asleep. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend were staying overnight at the boyfriend’s workplace, which is near the freeway. The toddler, identified as Braxton Freeze, wandered out of the building at roughly 4 a.m. when the adults were asleep and was then hit by a car, police say.

2 DAYS AGO