4-Year-Old Child Struck and Killed in Tragic Incident After Wandering Onto Indiana State Highway

4-year-old killed after wandering onto Indiana freeway
A 4-year-old boy was fatally hit by a car in Indiana early Monday morning after he wandered into the freeway while his parents were asleep. The boy’s mother and her boyfriend were staying overnight at the boyfriend’s workplace, which is near the freeway. The toddler, identified as Braxton Freeze, wandered out of the building at roughly 4 a.m. when the adults were asleep and was then hit by a car, police say.
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
DeSantis’ new Gadsden flag Florida license plate ‘symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology:’ NPR
NPR reported on Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ tweet of a new Florida license plate with the Gadsden flag has “reopened the debate” over the flag’s controversy. Scott Neuman’s report claimed that, despite the famous “Don’t Tread on Me” flag existing since the founding of the nation, it’s now associated with “far-right extremist ideology.”
