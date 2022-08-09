ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

KING 5 Seahawks roundtable: What are our favorite Russell Wilson era memories?

The KING 5 sports team answered burning Seahawks questions and gave our favorite Russell Wilson era memories. KING 5 Sports, Quixem Ramirez, Alex Didion, Jake García. Editor's note: The above video featuring an exclusive KING 5 interview with Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal originally aired July 21. This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series.
KING 5

3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
KING 5

Seattle police cracking down on fentanyl presence in downtown area

SEATTLE — King County is officially calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Last week, a narcotics operation in the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct led to eight people being arrested in Seattle’s downtown core. Officers seized 101 grams of fentanyl pills and 60 grams of powder fentanyl.
KING 5

Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office

SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.
KING 5

Barn destroyed after suspects crash stolen vehicle in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after a car stolen by suspects who broke into a Renton apartment complex crashed into a barn in Renton. The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers with the Renton Police Department responded to a report of a pizza delivery driver being robbed at a condo complex along Petrovitsky Road.
KING 5

5 things to know Monday

Some residents in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood said a recreational vehicle (RV) encampment is encroaching on their property lines. Gerald Gutierrez moved into a South Beacon Hill home with his wife and 1-year-old son in the spring. An RV, shed and a couple of other vehicles are parked on the side of his property line, in the city right-of-way.
KING 5

West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen September 18

SEATTLE — After recently completing construction milestones, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced Thursday morning that the West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Sept. 18. The department said all traffic restrictions on the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low...
KING 5

Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station

GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
KING 5

Neighborhood garden hopes to deter future encampments near Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — After a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment off Aurora Avenue in Seattle, neighbors have taken their own approach to improve safety on their block. "We held an emergency meeting talking about how [the city is] planning on clearing the encampment. Well, what's going to happen when the crews leave? What can we do to make sure the neighborhood's safe? So, we hatched a plan of putting a garden in place of the tents as soon as possible," said neighbor Liza Javier.
KING 5

Are wine grapes the new 'apple' of Washington?

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Washington’s wine industry is booming, but could wine grapes become the new “apples” of the state?. From cabernet, syrah, pinot gris, rosé, or however you like your pour, Woodinville has glass for you. “I was the 19th winery in Woodinville when I...
KING 5

Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
