KING 5 Seahawks roundtable: What are our favorite Russell Wilson era memories?
The KING 5 sports team answered burning Seahawks questions and gave our favorite Russell Wilson era memories. KING 5 Sports, Quixem Ramirez, Alex Didion, Jake García. Editor's note: The above video featuring an exclusive KING 5 interview with Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal originally aired July 21. This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Seattle man charged with killing his children's mother; friends share her memory
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors charged a Seattle man with first-degree murder for killing the mother of his children. Prosecutors accused Daniel Tesfai of stabbing Lucia Kashai inside a home in Rainier Valley on the night of Aug. 1. Kashai's friend of more than 30 years reflected on their...
Seattle police cracking down on fentanyl presence in downtown area
SEATTLE — King County is officially calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Last week, a narcotics operation in the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct led to eight people being arrested in Seattle’s downtown core. Officers seized 101 grams of fentanyl pills and 60 grams of powder fentanyl.
Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office
SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.
Barn destroyed after suspects crash stolen vehicle in Renton
RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after a car stolen by suspects who broke into a Renton apartment complex crashed into a barn in Renton. The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when officers with the Renton Police Department responded to a report of a pizza delivery driver being robbed at a condo complex along Petrovitsky Road.
5 things to know Monday
Some residents in Seattle's South Beacon Hill neighborhood said a recreational vehicle (RV) encampment is encroaching on their property lines. Gerald Gutierrez moved into a South Beacon Hill home with his wife and 1-year-old son in the spring. An RV, shed and a couple of other vehicles are parked on the side of his property line, in the city right-of-way.
Dr. Anthony Fauci receives honorary award typically reserved for baseball players
SEATTLE — Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, was in Seattle Tuesday to receive the honorary Hutch Award from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Fauci is only the second non-baseball player to receive the honor that traditionally is given to a champion of health care...
West Seattle Bridge expected to reopen September 18
SEATTLE — After recently completing construction milestones, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced Thursday morning that the West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Sept. 18. The department said all traffic restrictions on the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low...
Pioneer Square guitar shop owners fed up with drugs, crime outside building
SEATTLE — Behind a steel gate and through a locked door you’re safe to get lost in the music. “We’ve cultivated something in here. We love inside these gates we create our own world,” said Trevor Boone a co-owner of Emerald City Guitars. It's what happens...
Harborview will divert patients with non-urgent needs as overcrowding strains the system
SEATTLE — Harborview Medical Center will no longer accept patients that aren't in need of urgent care in order to help address its overcrowding issue, hospital leadership announced Thursday. Patients not in need of urgent care will be diverted to other area hospitals, at least temporarily, CEO Sommer Kleweno...
Lost ram finds home at Graham fire station
GRAHAM, Wash. — Graham firefighters rescued a lost ram wandering the streets last week. Although they're reluctant to give him a name. ”We’ve just been calling it the ‘Graham Ram,’” said Graham Fire & Rescue Captain Andrew Kolabis. “I think out of maybe out of fear of attachment we haven’t given him a name yet.”
Neighborhood garden hopes to deter future encampments near Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE — After a man was shot and killed at a homeless encampment off Aurora Avenue in Seattle, neighbors have taken their own approach to improve safety on their block. "We held an emergency meeting talking about how [the city is] planning on clearing the encampment. Well, what's going to happen when the crews leave? What can we do to make sure the neighborhood's safe? So, we hatched a plan of putting a garden in place of the tents as soon as possible," said neighbor Liza Javier.
Bellevue cheer coach charged with child molestation after two students come forward
SEATTLE — A Bellevue cheer coach and owner of Action Athletics now faces child molestation charges after two of his students came forward, alleging he inappropriately touched them. It’s important to make the distinction that he is not affiliated with any schools, and is a cheer coach for competition...
Suspect says 'I'm gonna kill him a million times over' after allegedly beating elderly man to death
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is requesting a man's charges be upgraded to murder after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death with a metal pull-up bar because he was "doing the devil's work." The King County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Fulk, 48, with first-degree attempted...
Man suspected of assaulting women at Seattle Center charged with hate crime
SEATTLE — The man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was charged with a hate crime on Thursday. Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, also faces charges of assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree. His arraignment is set for Aug. 18.
Are wine grapes the new 'apple' of Washington?
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Washington’s wine industry is booming, but could wine grapes become the new “apples” of the state?. From cabernet, syrah, pinot gris, rosé, or however you like your pour, Woodinville has glass for you. “I was the 19th winery in Woodinville when I...
Residents near Klahanie neighborhood told to shelter in place due to police activity
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Residents within a quarter-mile of 244th Place and SE Klahanie Boulevard in Sammamish are being told to shelter in place due to police activity. Police responded to a domestic situation around 3 p.m. Since then, one person has barricaded themselves inside a home, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Teen attempting world record flying solo makes stop in Seattle area
TUKWILA, Wash. — A 17-year-old is trying to break the record for youngest person to fly solo around the world, and one of his stops was at the Museum of Flight in Seattle over the weekend. "In plane you can basically go anywhere you go there's very little airspace...
Deadly road rage shooting in Federal Way considered self-defense, police say
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police said a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after a hit-and-run escalated into a deadly road rage shooting along a Federal Way roadway. Officers were called to the 800 block of South 320th Street just before 12:15 p.m. Monday for a hit-and-run crash. The Federal Way Police Department said the two people involved stopped in the middle of the roadway and started a physical altercation.
