ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington

08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
foxwilmington.com

Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape,...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man charged in fatal hit and run enters not guilty plea

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man accused of causing a woman’s death when his car hit her apartment building last year has pleaded not guilty in the case. Walter Wade Ange, who is charged in the death of Kelley Prince on Dec. 4, 2021, appeared in a New Hanover County courtroom Wednesday.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

Wilmington, N.C. — A man accused of impregnating a child was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Wednesday. WECT reports Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 397 to 536 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Port City#Murder#Gun Violence#Guns#Violent Crime
columbuscountynews.com

Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System

Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
CHADBOURN, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxwilmington.com

NHCSO reports phone outage

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office reported issues with their main phone lines Aug. 12. Per their announcement, their main two lines are currently down. The NHCSO asks the community to use the following lines to reach the office:. (910) 798-4162. (910)...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

TRU Colors to host back-to-school giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – TRU Colors Brewery & Taproom announced that they will be hosting a back-to-school supplies giveaway from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 13. The giveaway will occur at TRU Colors at 715 Greenfield St. Per the announcement, the event is open to the public and free supplies...
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

$18 million intermodal facility coming to Port of Wilmington

North Carolina will receive more than $60 million to support six projects across the state. The funding, from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, awarded $18 million dollars to the North Carolina Ports Authority for a new intermodal facility. According to a news release, the funding will be used to construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. NCDOT along with Elizabeth City, Wake Forest, and Winston-Salem also received funding for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, and rail.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy