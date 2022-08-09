ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone fixes one of its biggest problems – but some fans are furious

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
APPLE has brought back one of the iPhone's most beloved features – and some fans are not happy about it.

According to reports, the latest version of the iOS operating system finally displays the battery percentage in the status bar.

The iPhone has for years hidden the exact remaining battery percentage Credit: Apple

The indicator appeared in the bar at the top of the iPhone display – which also shows the time, signal strength, and more – for years.

However, Apple binned it in 2017 with the iPhone X, which introduced the California company's "notch" screen design.

The layout sacrificed a portion of the status bar to make room for cameras and sensors and has featured on every flagship iPhone since.

To view the exact remaining battery percentage, owners of recent models have had to open a separate menu by swiping down from the top right-hand corner of the screen.

It's been a point of contention among Apple fans for years and it appears the company is finally addressing the problem.

According to MacRumours, the battery percentage indicator will make a triumphant return with the release of iOS 16.

That's the next major update to the iPhone's software that's due for release next month.

Apple has already released a public beta of the software and tech whizzes are trawling through it to find new features.

With the fifth beta of iOS 16, Apple has updated the battery icon to display the specific battery percentage.

Currently, iPhones with a notch just show an imprecise visual representation of battery level.

Images of the feature shared on social media show a number appearing over that indicator to show the remaining percentage.

It means users can see exactly how much power they have left at a glance without needing to open the Control Centre menu.

The new indicator is available on the iPhone 12 and 13 range with the exception of the 5.4-inch ‌iPhone 12‌/13 mini, MacRumours reports.

It is also available on the iPhone X and the ‌iPhone‌ XS.

While plenty of fans have welcomed the change, some have a bone to pick with Apple.

After news of the update emerged on Reddit, users piled in on Apple for limiting it to certain models.

One Redditor whined: "What the f**k? Why can’t the 12/13 Mini and XR get it as well?"

Another said: "Gotta be f**king kidding me. -Signed an XR user."

Plenty of people were happy with the update, however, with one Redditor describing it as "unironically the best iOS 16 feature."

Apple unveiled iOS 16 at its 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference back in June and said it plans to release the update in autumn.

As well as the new battery indicator, the new software will introduce Lock Screen customisation and the ability to edit or delete messages.

The update is heavily rumoured to be launching alongside a fresh set of iPhones next month.

