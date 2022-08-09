ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife

By Chris Bradford
 3 days ago
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife.

Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.

Florind Belliu, 35, reportedly told his mom that he couldn't open the windows of his apartment before he plunged to his death Credit: Facebook
He and his wife Ornela were found dead in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment Credit: Google Maps

Shadie Perkaj, the building superintendent’s wife, revealed that Belliu, from Albania, had spoken to his mom as it was his birthday.

The actor, who was hoping to submit a movie script to Netflix, reportedly told her that he couldn’t open the apartment’s windows, according to the Albanian Daily News.

The couple, who were married for six years, moved into the apartment four months ago.

Harold Johnson, a building worker, also claimed that Belliu had asked him to cut the apartment window guards.

Johnson reportedly said: “I tell him, ‘You got kids, I can’t do that.”

Belliu then became angry, according to Johnson.

He and his wife were pronounced dead in the courtyard 10 minutes after they fell.

Their cause of death remains unknown while investigators gather extra information.

The couple’s kids, aged two and six, reportedly screamed “mom, mom” as she plunged.

Footage reportedly captured Ornela jumping from the apartment before Belliu followed moments later.

The Sun has decided not to show the footage as it is too graphic.

Neighbors claimed they heard shouting before the horror plunge.

One said: “I heard some commotion, then I looked out and I saw two bodies.

“You could tell they were dead. I was shocked. There was a lot of blood.”

'LOT OF BLOOD'

Meanwhile, Frank Mussumeci said a construction worker heard a noise during a coffee break.

He said: “He heard a boom, like a big piece of steel… banging on the ground.

“Then, he heard a kid screaming ‘Mama, Mama’. He looked over the gate and he saw two bodies there.”

Belliu had reportedly been missing in April before New York City cops found him.

Police sources told the New York Post that he had been reported to be “emotionally disturbed”.

And, Johnson claimed Belliu had “really wide eyes” as if he was angry – hours before the fatal plunge.

Neighbor Robert Sanchez told the New York Daily News that Belliu was “off-putting”.

He said: “When you would walk next to him he just didn’t have a friendly demeanor so I would just keep it moving.”

Sanchez added that the couple kept to themselves and were “isolated”.

Albanian actor Cela Irgen paid tribute to Belliu, adding: “You broke my heart my dear friend."

And, star Andi Llabuti asked: "Why bro, why bro…did you choose this path?"

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

A building worker said Belliu appeared angry - hours before the fatal plunge Credit: Facebook

Cheryl lynn
2d ago

its clearly happening all over the world..most of the time taking the little ones with...there is still time for conversion to accept God our Father..be kind loving heartfelt and non judgemental...the whole world is suffering some type of mental issues it's been a hellish couple of years..we still.have time to love one another as we love ourselves God be with us

God's Chosen One
2d ago

Parents are so selfish to have committed suicide didn't even think how this was going to affect the children.

someone who cares about life
2d ago

I have a question if their were children guards on the windows how did they jump to their death? He even ask the maintenance person to remove them and the maintenance person said he could not.

