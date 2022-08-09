ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman

Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
LINCOLN, NE
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
COLUMBIA, SC
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Davonte Davis, Kamani Johnson setting tone for Razorbacks

Arkansas has 11 shiny new toys to rightfully be excited about, but Thursday's scrap in Spain against Catalan Elite served as a reminder that the holdovers who have been instrumental in reigniting Razorback basketball are not to be forgotten. Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson are the only two returning scholarship...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Boston College Makes Offer to '23 OL Keyon Cox

Boston College has a new offer out for the '23 class, offering Keyon Cox, a 6-5 280 pound offensive lineman from Phenix City, Alabama. The rising senior announced his offer on his social media accounts. Cox, does not currently have a ranking on 247sports.com, but has a solid offer list...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Breaking down Deshawn Harris-Smith's game

I recently broke down my top wings in the EYBL’s class of 2023 as part of a bigger summer series in which I evaluate the best prospects, by position, from each of the major sneaker circuits. Deshawn Harris-Smith was one of the top five “wings” on my board....
BASKETBALL
