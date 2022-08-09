Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
Alabama Adds Another Big-Time Offensive Tackle for Recruiting Class of 2023
While other position groups have been getting more attention, the Crimson Tide continues to build up front.
Alabama’s McKinstry Will Only Play Football This Season
McKinstry arrived on campus as a dual-sport athlete and practiced with the basketball team as a freshman.
Time to panic for Auburn football recruiting according to The Athletic
Auburn's class currently sits at the bottom of the SEC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three-and-Out: Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Win over Spain Select
Led by the newcomers, the Crimson Tide had a dominant appearance in its first of three international games.
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
Countdown No. 21: Previewing Virginia Tech
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Virginia Tech.
RELATED PEOPLE
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks about fall camp
Follow along with Gigem 247 as Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks all things concerning Aggies' football. His squad is going into its first scrimmage of fall camp and he'll discuss what his expects in the quarterback battle between Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson.
Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab
Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recruit watching — UA Next Elite 32 practice and scrimmage
CHICAGO — Five-star class of 2024 center Derik Queen headlined the list of several Indiana basketball recruiting prospects with IU scholarship offers in action during the scrimmage day for UA Next Elite 32 event.
Davonte Davis, Kamani Johnson setting tone for Razorbacks
Arkansas has 11 shiny new toys to rightfully be excited about, but Thursday's scrap in Spain against Catalan Elite served as a reminder that the holdovers who have been instrumental in reigniting Razorback basketball are not to be forgotten. Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson are the only two returning scholarship...
Notebook: Day 6 of Gators Fall Camp 2022
What AllGators saw on the practice field during day six of the Florida Gators' 2022 fall camp.
LB Jerry Mixon to announce Friday on 247Sports' YouTube Channel
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon is set to announce his decision this afternoon. Mixon will announce his decision Friday, August 12th, at 2:30 p.m. PT and will announce it on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel. He named a final five of Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Oregon and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston College Makes Offer to '23 OL Keyon Cox
Boston College has a new offer out for the '23 class, offering Keyon Cox, a 6-5 280 pound offensive lineman from Phenix City, Alabama. The rising senior announced his offer on his social media accounts. Cox, does not currently have a ranking on 247sports.com, but has a solid offer list...
College football rankings: Predicting the AP Top 25 preseason poll
We're inside a month before the kickoff of the 2022 college football season and that means one thing — our first look at the AP Top 25 preseason rankings. Georgia is the defending national champion in the most recent College Football Playoff, and should be well in the mix to compete for ...
Breaking down Deshawn Harris-Smith's game
I recently broke down my top wings in the EYBL’s class of 2023 as part of a bigger summer series in which I evaluate the best prospects, by position, from each of the major sneaker circuits. Deshawn Harris-Smith was one of the top five “wings” on my board....
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 22 Days, No. 22 Nathan Pickering and Simeon Price
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0