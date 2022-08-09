NCAE clashes with proposed overhaul of teacher licensure, calls for 'necessary support and resources'

Read full article on original website
Cooper laughs off 2026 Senate speculation, says he's 'open to new ideas' on teacher pay
Gov. Roy Cooper plans to study up in the coming weeks on a proposal to overhaul the way teachers are paid in North Carolina, saying Thursday that he’s “open to new ideas” and planning to meet with educators. The governor also pushed away talk that he may...
GOP spends big in state-level effort to change Constitution
DENVER — The fliers piled up in mailboxes in central South Dakota like snow during a high-plains blizzard: “Transgender Sex Education in Schools?” one asked. “Vote Against Sex Ed Radical Mary Duvall for State Senate.”. The mailers were part of a $58,000 campaign against the five-term...
Appeals court decision keeps Green Party candidates on NC ballots
A federal court on Thursday denied a motion by Democrats that sought to keep Green Party candidates off North Carolina ballots in November. The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upholds an order issued last week by U.S. District Judge James Dever III that requires state elections officials to place the Green Party’s U.S. Senate candidate, Matthew Hoh, and Wake County state Senate candidate Michael Trudeau on ballots alongside other parties' candidates.
'There was staff that had their hair pulled out': Mental health crisis creates strain on NC health care workers
For nearly two years, WRAL Investigates has covered the mental health toll created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bottom line is this: At a time when more people need help than ever, the state simply doesn't have enough therapists and counselors to meet the demand. As WRAL Investigates found, it...
Money flowing from new NC program to help firefighters with cancer
Raleigh, N.C. — The state has begun making payments out of a new $15 million fund meant to help firefighters who have developed cancer. New diagnoses qualify for an immediate $25,000 lump sum payment, followed by up to $12,000 in reimbursements to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses. Firefighters also qualify for monthly disability pay under the program, which was created in a state budget signed at the end of last year.
Duke researchers say warming temperatures is costing NC in lost productivity, increased need for healthcare
Summer weather is hot and getting hotter. Duke University researchers discussed Thursday morning the impact of rising temperatures on U.S. productivity, the economy and the overall health of American citizens. Outdoor workers, especially in areas that are more humid, are able to work fewer hours each day because of the...
New app will help NC firefighters track exposure to carcinogens
A new app launching Friday will help North Carolina firefighters track their exposure to carcinogens while on the job. The N.C. Firefighter Cancer Alliance is set to announce the tracker just before 10 a.m. at the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo in Raleigh. The app will allow firefighters to log...
Ex-patrol leader, current police chief picked as NC marshals
RALEIGH, N.C. — A recent State Highway Patrol commander and the current Winston-Salem police chief will be among President Joe Biden's nominees to serve as North Carolina's three U.S. marshals. Biden announced on Tuesday that retired patrol Col. Glenn McNeill is his choice to become marshal for the Eastern...
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
OSHA investigates deaths of Amazon workers in New Jersey
Federal work-safety investigators are looking into the death of an Amazon worker and an injury that potentially led to the death of another employee, adding to a probe already underway following a third fatality during the company's annual Prime Day shopping event in mid-July. All three Amazon workers died within...
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
South Carolina woman killed by flying umbrella at the beach
Garden City, S.C. — A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled by a beach umbrella in Garden City. Local officials said Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside, was struck by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind. Suffering from chest trauma, she was taken to a local...
Bond revoked for alleged accomplice in Alex Murdaugh's failed suicide-for-hire plot
Columbia, S.C. — A judge revoked bond Thursday for a man accused of involvement in an insurance fraud scheme with prominent South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Curtis Eddie Smith was charged earlier this year with four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery and criminal conspiracy. An indictment...
Powerball lottery winnings email scam reemerges with new twist
An old scam is making the rounds again with a new spin. Don’t fall for an email claiming that Powerball lottery jackpot winners are on a philanthropic mission. It’s part of scam to get people’s info and money. It’s been nearly 11 years since Tom and Kathleen...
NC sheriff's deputy shot trying to serve domestic violence order, officers now in standoff with barricaded Semora man
Semora, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy was shot multiple times while serving domestic violence protection order spurring an hours-long standoff between an armed man and dozens of law enforcement officers. Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home on Paradise Lane in Semora Wednesday just before...
