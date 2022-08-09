NCAE clashes with proposed overhaul of teacher licensure, calls for 'necessary support and resources'

Raleigh, N.C. — The state has begun making payments out of a new $15 million fund meant to help firefighters who have developed cancer. New diagnoses qualify for an immediate $25,000 lump sum payment, followed by up to $12,000 in reimbursements to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses. Firefighters also qualify for monthly disability pay under the program, which was created in a state budget signed at the end of last year.

