Colchester, VT

willistonobserver.com

Williston photographer publishes fair history book

In 2021, Williston photographer and former Champlain Valley Fair spokesman Stephen Mease approached current fair officials Tim Shea and Jeff Bartley about creating an Arcadia Images of America book to highlight the Champlain Valley Fair’s first century. Mease spent countless hours researching, scanning, documenting, arranging and writing captions for...
WILLISTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Vermont Stage brings outdoor theater to Isham Farm

The Isham Family Farm in Williston will host Vermont Stage’s production of ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ for a two-week run this month. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO. Vermont Stage is producing an outdoor play at the Isham Family Farm in Williston this month as a part of its “Picnic Plays” series.
WILLISTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

ReArch awards 5K scholarship to recent Winooski graduate

ReArch Company(link is external) has awarded a $5,000 scholarship to Winooski School District graduate Kaleb Roucoulet, who plans to enroll at the Advanced Welding Institute in South Burlington. The scholarship was created to encourage recent high-school graduates to pursue postsecondary education in the fields of architecture, engineering, construction management or...
WINOOSKI, VT
miltonindependent.com

Painted Lady Cafe opens in Milton, a vision with deep flavors and contagious happiness

The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything. But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
MILTON, VT
VTDigger

Why should our quality of life be damaged?

I must take exception to Susan Robbins’ sanctimonious remarks about the previous commentary by Laura Waters. Connecting Higher Ground with global warming may be a stretch, but so is Ms. Robbins' assertion that those who object to the possible disruption of our home lives by a problematic business are not without genuine concerns.
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer

Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
Addison Independent

Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD

ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
STARKSBORO, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower

The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
LYON MOUNTAIN, NY
Addison Independent

Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days

If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Burlington School District names new HR director, two new vice principals

Burlington School District(link is external) has named Denise Bailey executive director of human resources and promoted Sarah Gould and Antony Dennis to vice principal for the 2022-23 school year. Bailey, who previously served as the district's human resources compliance manager, is an attorney with extensive experience in various areas of...
BURLINGTON, VT
colchestersun.com

After 33 years in Colchester, Dr. Rebecca Collman is closing her practice

Dr. Rebecca Collman arrived at her office a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 9. Thirty-three years ago this month, she opened her practice at 164 Main St. in Colchester. She was a bright and eager new medical school graduate who had to quickly learn the ways of running her own business and her patients.
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

The case of the missing sled

LAKE PLACID — Living in an Olympic region, you’ll never know what you are going to find in a pile of junk. You might come across a small piece of history. While outside an antique shop more than 10 years ago, Geoff Hewston, of AuSable Forks, saw a trailer come by with what Hewston described as “junk.”
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Glover’s got talent

GLOVER — At Saturday’s Glover talent show, some residents put their skills and passions on display, while many more showed up to enjoy the show and perhaps walk away with treasure gained at the silent auction that was part of the evening. With nearly every seat filled, the gathering held was a resounding success.
GLOVER, VT

