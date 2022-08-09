ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Temps drop, tensions between parents and school board rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances for Thursday and Friday and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off. Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools

OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
ELSIE, MI
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing Pride offers a free party this weekend

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3 — When attendees arrive Saturday for the first Lansing Pride Festival, they will notice an immediate difference from previous LGBTQ Pride festivals in Lansing: It’s free. Earlier festivals were hosted by Michigan Pride, and it charged. Lansing Pride has made a point of publicizing that...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

PET ME turns up at Lansing Pride Festival

Since releasing its fierce, femme riot-pop debut EP back in February 2020, PET ME also issued the equally impressive 2022 single, “Ghost.” The Lansing band’s Saturday set at Lansing Pride will also showcase those songs and some fresh, newly penned tracks. The outfit, which comprises Vikki Vera...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
JACKSON, MI
greatlakesecho.org

Potter Park Zoo encourages people to help save monarch butterfly population

In July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as endangered for the first time in history. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, first installed a pollinator garden in 2018. With the recent news of the monarch’s decline, the zoo is encouraging people to build wildlife habitats of their own.
LANSING, MI

