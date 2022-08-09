Read full article on original website
Eaton County church group aims to feed community free, chef-prepared meals
The members of Thrive Church in Eaton Rapids are combining resources and working to fill the food gap in Eaton County.
2 more staff members will not be returning to Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this fall
The list of staff members leaving Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this year just got a little longer with the athletic director and director of operations leaving.
WILX-TV
Temps drop, tensions between parents and school board rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances for Thursday and Friday and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off. Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
10 LPD officers to graduate from gang resistance training program
The Lansing Police Department is teaming up with the downtown Radisson Hotel and Meijer, to host this graduation ceremony at the Radisson Hotel. The graduation will begin at 11:00 a.m.
lansingcitypulse.com
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Staffing shakeup hits Ovid-Elsie schools
OVID-ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) – On the heels of Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announcing his retirement, the athletic director and operations director both resigned. While at the same time, district officials are facing scrutiny from community members on how the district handled a fuel use investigation. Tuesday’s meeting was filled with frustrated parents, upset over how […]
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing Pride offers a free party this weekend
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 3 — When attendees arrive Saturday for the first Lansing Pride Festival, they will notice an immediate difference from previous LGBTQ Pride festivals in Lansing: It’s free. Earlier festivals were hosted by Michigan Pride, and it charged. Lansing Pride has made a point of publicizing that...
Sign on the door signals permanent closure of Northwest Coney Island
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website. Northwest Coney Island officially closed Friday, July 22, according to the Facebook post, which also states the restaurant has been sold.
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
lansingcitypulse.com
PET ME turns up at Lansing Pride Festival
Since releasing its fierce, femme riot-pop debut EP back in February 2020, PET ME also issued the equally impressive 2022 single, “Ghost.” The Lansing band’s Saturday set at Lansing Pride will also showcase those songs and some fresh, newly penned tracks. The outfit, which comprises Vikki Vera...
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
Henry Ford Hospital seeing COVID hospitalizations
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Doctors at Henry Ford Health in Jackson say despite being nearly two and a half years into the pandemic hospitalizations remain steady. Patients with the virus are filling up around ten percent of hospital beds. “It is discouraging. We’d want to see that we are not still at those levels at […]
greatlakesecho.org
Potter Park Zoo encourages people to help save monarch butterfly population
In July, the International Union for Conservation of Nature listed the monarch butterfly as endangered for the first time in history. Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, first installed a pollinator garden in 2018. With the recent news of the monarch’s decline, the zoo is encouraging people to build wildlife habitats of their own.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
