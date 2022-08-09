ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, GA

southgatv.com

Southwell’s scholarship for Cook County grad

TIFTON, GA– Southwell recently awarded a scholarship to Cook County High graduate Caroline McDaniel. Caroline McDaniel was this year’s recipient of Southwell’s $500 scholarship for Future Health Professionals. Caroline is a graduate of Cook County High. She completed the Allied Healthcare Pathway and went to class while in high school to become a certified phlebotomist. She was a honor graduate who was also nominated as Best Business Student and recognized for the having the highest average in chemistry her Sophomore year. Caroline served as president of the Cook High School chapter of HOSA. She will begin Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the Fall to begin her career in nursing. Her goal is to return to Adel and give back to the community that has given her so much.
COOK COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

First Port City Bank gives back to Memorial Hospital and Manor

First Port City Bank recently presented a $75,000 check to the Memorial Hospital and Manor as a part of the Georgia Heart Hospital Program. The donation will help enhance access to medical services in Decatur County. “Since 2019 First Port City Bank has contributed a total of $336, 307 to Memorial Hospital and Manor through the GA Heart tax credit program. “These funds have made a great impact on our organization and we are truly thankful for this partnership that will continue to strengthen our community,” explained hospital CEO Jim Lambert. He further stated, “The recent pandemic has put additional strain on the healthcare community, but through Georgia Heart, companies like First Port City Bank can play an important role in supporting our rural hospitals.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Fuzzy’s Taco set to open soon in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular restaurant coming to Lee County is set to open soon. The developer of Fuzzy’s Taco, 101 Tower Place Lane, says they are aiming to open on Aug. 22. They hired around 90 employees. The Lee County location will be the first out of...
LEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Duke's defense team to challenge new charges on August 30

Ryan Duke, the man who was acquitted for the murder of Tara Grinstead in May but currently serving time for concealing her death, will appear in his first hearing this month on his newest charges in Ben Hill County. Douglas Now recently spoke to Duke's defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant, who stated they were prepared to challenge the indictment, one they claim is time-barred due to the four-year statute of limitations.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway

ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Scenes from Ram Success Week at Albany State University

The Albany State University Ram Success Week (RSW) is a required week long program for new freshmen students. During the program, this year held from August 10-14, students have the opportunity to network with future classmates and current students, learn about student support services and academic programs.
ALBANY, GA
beckersspine.com

10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Americus: A great place to dine

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
AMERICUS, GA

