TIFTON, GA– Southwell recently awarded a scholarship to Cook County High graduate Caroline McDaniel. Caroline McDaniel was this year’s recipient of Southwell’s $500 scholarship for Future Health Professionals. Caroline is a graduate of Cook County High. She completed the Allied Healthcare Pathway and went to class while in high school to become a certified phlebotomist. She was a honor graduate who was also nominated as Best Business Student and recognized for the having the highest average in chemistry her Sophomore year. Caroline served as president of the Cook High School chapter of HOSA. She will begin Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the Fall to begin her career in nursing. Her goal is to return to Adel and give back to the community that has given her so much.

COOK COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO