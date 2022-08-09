Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Southwell’s scholarship for Cook County grad
TIFTON, GA– Southwell recently awarded a scholarship to Cook County High graduate Caroline McDaniel. Caroline McDaniel was this year’s recipient of Southwell’s $500 scholarship for Future Health Professionals. Caroline is a graduate of Cook County High. She completed the Allied Healthcare Pathway and went to class while in high school to become a certified phlebotomist. She was a honor graduate who was also nominated as Best Business Student and recognized for the having the highest average in chemistry her Sophomore year. Caroline served as president of the Cook High School chapter of HOSA. She will begin Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in the Fall to begin her career in nursing. Her goal is to return to Adel and give back to the community that has given her so much.
Post-Searchlight
First Port City Bank gives back to Memorial Hospital and Manor
First Port City Bank recently presented a $75,000 check to the Memorial Hospital and Manor as a part of the Georgia Heart Hospital Program. The donation will help enhance access to medical services in Decatur County. “Since 2019 First Port City Bank has contributed a total of $336, 307 to Memorial Hospital and Manor through the GA Heart tax credit program. “These funds have made a great impact on our organization and we are truly thankful for this partnership that will continue to strengthen our community,” explained hospital CEO Jim Lambert. He further stated, “The recent pandemic has put additional strain on the healthcare community, but through Georgia Heart, companies like First Port City Bank can play an important role in supporting our rural hospitals.
Historical buildings bringing new life to downtown Valdosta
Two projects are forging ahead to preserve history while making way for a prosperous future in downtown Valdosta.
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
WALB 10
Fuzzy’s Taco set to open soon in Lee Co.
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular restaurant coming to Lee County is set to open soon. The developer of Fuzzy’s Taco, 101 Tower Place Lane, says they are aiming to open on Aug. 22. They hired around 90 employees. The Lee County location will be the first out of...
Increase in area COVID cases, re-opening of schools concern for medical community
ALBANY — After a decline in COVID-19 patients over the past couple of weeks, numbers have increased slowly again in recent days, with the uptick possibly due to July 4 gatherings. On Wednesday, 44 patients were hospitalized in Phoebe Putney Health System facilities. Of those, 35 were in Albany,...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
douglasnow.com
Duke's defense team to challenge new charges on August 30
Ryan Duke, the man who was acquitted for the murder of Tara Grinstead in May but currently serving time for concealing her death, will appear in his first hearing this month on his newest charges in Ben Hill County. Douglas Now recently spoke to Duke's defense counsel Ashleigh Merchant, who stated they were prepared to challenge the indictment, one they claim is time-barred due to the four-year statute of limitations.
Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway
ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
Grady County Schools experiencing bus driver shortage
School is back in session but the battle for more bus drivers has just begun. With over 4,400 students in Grady County’s school district 50% of them rely on school bus transportation.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Scenes from Ram Success Week at Albany State University
The Albany State University Ram Success Week (RSW) is a required week long program for new freshmen students. During the program, this year held from August 10-14, students have the opportunity to network with future classmates and current students, learn about student support services and academic programs.
beckersspine.com
10 things to know about Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic opened 50 years ago, and since has become a preeminent provider across Florida and Georgia. Ten facts about the clinic from CEO Michael Boblitz:. 1. Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic was formed 50 years ago to address a broad deficit in access to high quality orthopedic and sports medicine care across the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia.
WCTV
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
WALB 10
South Ga. lightning strike fires spark concerns about safety
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgians is seeing more lightning strike incidents as the weather recently has involved a lot of thunderstorms. The most recent incident reported was a lightning bolt that struck a home in Albany which caused the home to catch fire. Albany Fire responded to the house...
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Chris Martin works his way into top quarterback
LEESBURG — Before the football season began last year, Chris Martin was battling with a teammate for the starting job.
Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange
State Route 31 traffic patterns are set to take place in Lowndes County, moving SR 31 to a single Interstate 75 overpass at Exit 11 interchange.
WALB 10
Downtown Americus: A great place to dine
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
