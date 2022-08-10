ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Effort underway to keep Tracy man who tortured, chained up child, behind bars

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DefX_0hB3rNAj00

Tracy man that tortured boy for more than a year could be released on parole next year. 01:10

TRACY - There's a fierce fight to keep a convicted child abuser behind bars.

A Tracy man who tortured a 16-year-old boy for a year could be released on parole next week. But the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office says Anthony Waiters poses a serious safety risk.

In 2011, Waiters was convicted of beating and torturing 16-year-old Kyle Ramirez. The foster child was shackled to the furniture inside a Tracy home before he escaped by jumping on a backyard trampoline over a retaining wall and running into a nearby gym.

Waiters was granted parole back in March, but the governor's office pushed to keep him in custody until Tuesday's hearing.

The D.A.'s office says his release would be an "injustice."

"This is not a man who should be released back into our community after only serving 12 years. This is not a man who that community deserves to have to live amongst. This is not a man who should ever be by children," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar.

Waiters was initially ordered to serve three life sentences. Three other people were sentenced to at least 30 years for their role in the crimes.

Comments / 26

young black gifted
1d ago

How is parole even on the table after only 12 years?? All of them should never see the light of day, where was the social worker? Who checked in on this boy? A whole year?? No faith on the system at all.. This is unacceptable…

Reply
27
Citizen Jane
1d ago

He and anyone else from that household that are responsible for what they did to that child should NEVER be released from prison.

Reply
21
Carrie Dunzweiler
1d ago

This man has no business being alive and he could be released? My heart aches for his next victim if released.

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder

Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff closes one of its oldest homicide cold cases

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has solved their oldest homicide case to date as they identified the suspect in the 1970 murder of Nancy Bennallack. In a press conference on Wednesday police said they have identified Richard John Davis as the suspected killer...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
City
Tracy, CA
Tracy, CA
Crime & Safety
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Genetic genealogy identifies suspect in brutal 1970 killing of Sacramento-area woman

SACRAMENTO – A suspect has finally been identified in a Sacramento-area murder case that had gone cold for years. Nancy Bennallack was found murdered in her Arden Way and Bell Avenue apartment back in October 1970. The 28-year-old had been working as a court reporter in Sacramento County. She was last seen alive by her fiancé, Chief Public Defender Farris Salamy, the night of October 25. Bennallack's co-worker called her son to check on Nancy when she didn't show up to work the next morning. After getting into the front door with a pass key from the apartment manager, that's...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Child#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Person with sword held people hostage in home

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet that a hostage situation during which a suspect with a sword barricaded themself inside a home with others ended after the suspect was shot by police. Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators also responded to the scene on Dragonfly Circle. According to police, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Tries to Run Over Sister at Mother's Funeral in Richmond

What started as a burial for a loved one in a Contra Costa County cemetery, ended in a family feud that involved a man trying to run down his own sister and flooding a funeral plot. The incident happened at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond on Saturday around 1p.m....
RICHMOND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Uninvited Family Member at Mom’s Funeral Mows Down Sister, Tips Casket, and Floods Grave Site

A funeral meant to celebrate the life of an elderly woman in Northern California turned into comical mayhem after an uninvited family member stormed the service, ran over guests with a car, tipped over the casket, and struck a water main. The extraordinary sendoff happened at the Contra Costa County cemetery inside Richmond’s Rolling Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, but was not, apparently, entirely unanticipated. “A family member brought a stun gun to the services because of longstanding family issues,” Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy of the Richmond Police Department, told reporters after things calmed down.The uninvited guest, thought to be a...
RICHMOND, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Evading

Story Originally Published by: American Police Department. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., August 8, 2022, 11 AM – On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, American Canyon Police arrested 48-year-old, James Spencer, for resisting arrest and evading, after he crashed his car on Highway 29 and Mini Drive. The incident occurred around 2pm.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy