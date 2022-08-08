Read full article on original website
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Trump Supporters at Wisconsin Rally Say Robin Williams Film ’Man of the Year’ Proves 2020 Election Fraud (Video)
“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper attended yet another political rally to talk to Trump supporters about the state of the country, this time in Wisconsin. While there, he touched on the issues plaguing those voters the most, like the 2020 election fraud conspiracy. “I’m not going to be...
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Self-professed Catholic couple: We’d rather go to hell than give birth to our disabled baby
A couple who claims to be Catholic has gone on a media tour about their decision to have an abortion, which they justified due to their child’s disability. Breanna O’Brien told Good Morning America (GMA) that she was 20 weeks pregnant when she and her husband, Kyle, learned their son had two serious disabilities: Xeroderma pigmentosum group D (XPD) and Trichothiodystrophy (TTD). XPD is an autosomal recessive — meaning inherited — disorder which results in severe sun sensitivity, and can result in a higher likelihood of cancer in the areas where the skin is exposed to the sun. There is also the possibility of hearing loss, poor coordination, loss of intellectual function and seizures. While there is no cure, the life expectancy for people with XPD in the United States is approximately 40 years. TTD is also an autosomal recessive condition, and causes dry, brittle skin, cloudy eyes, skeletal abnormalities, and abnormalities of the fingernails and toenails. It can also cause further sensitivity to the sun. Depending on the severity, the life expectancy for children with TTD can be as short as three years.
NPR
'Throughline': The origins of federal student loans and promises the government made
Around 46 million Americans are saddled with $1.7 trillion in student debt. President Biden is expected to announce by the end of the month whether he'll extend the pause on federal student loan payments again. At the same time, many are anxiously waiting to find out if Biden plans to forgive some of that debt. This has started debate over the government's role in helping to pay for higher education. Today, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei at NPR's history podcast Throughline take us to the beginning of the debate that started decades ago.
NPR
Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers
Across the country, there is fear and confusion inside some hospitals as doctors try to give the best medical care while staying within the bounds of new abortion restrictions. That is especially true in Louisiana. As Rosemary Westwood with member station WWNO reports, doctors say a new abortion ban could put their patients and themselves at risk.
NPR
Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena from the January 6 committee could lead to fines or jail time, which prompts a question - if jailed, would he, could he continue his podcast? As it turns out, some on the hard right have been doing just that. NPR's Odette Yousef reports.
NPR
Encore: Agriculture companies are desperate for workers
Agriculture companies are desperate for workers. Many of the jobs are in cities and open to scientists and data engineers. Some can even be filled by people without a bachelor's degree. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Want to work in agriculture but farm life is maybe not for you? Well, right now,...
NPR
Native Americans living on tribal land have struggled to access veteran home loans
The GI Bill has a mythic significance in American history. Generations of veterans got educations and easy home loans; you know, the kinds of things that pull families up into the middle class. But that benefit has never really been available to one group of Americans who serve in very high numbers - Native Americans living on tribal land. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports from Lame Deer, Mont.
NPR
A new blueprint offers advice for businesses to protect against ransomware attacks
Small businesses have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to cybercriminals in just the last year. And now a group of experts has released a blueprint full of advice on how to prepare for a possible ransomware attack. We're joined now by NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin, and she's going to help us break down the findings. Hi, Jenna.
NPR
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bloomberg's Ashley Carman's about a growing trend of guests paying podcasts to appear on their shows in order to market themselves or their products new target audiences. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song...
NPR
CDC's new guidance ends test-to-stay for schools and relaxes COVID rules
The CDC stopped recommending quarantines or test-to-stay in schools. It's part of a relaxation of COVID guidance that acknowledges the virus is here to stay, and that many people have prior immunity. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Americans are getting new advice on how to live with COVID-19. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Yeah....
NPR
Belinda Huijuan Tang's debut novel explores family, forgiveness in times of change
The novel "A Map For The Missing" opens in the United States in the 1990s. A young academic named Tang Yitian gets a phone call from his mother back in a small Chinese village. She shouts, your father's gone missing. That first line of the book is written in Chinese characters.
NPR
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing Biden's new plan to up conservation goals to a government takeover. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
NPR
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Jolie McCullough, a criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, about her reporting on the state's juvenile prison system nearing collapse. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers....
NPR
British ultramarathoner downed a pint of Guinness and then ran across Ireland
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. To drive the 134 miles from Galway City to Dublin, it would take about 2 1/2 hours. Robert Pope thought he'd run across Ireland instead. The British ultramarathoner downed a pint at a pub, then ran and ran. He says he considered quitting 2 hours in. But thanks to some bananas and a can of soda, he finished under the wire in 23 hours and 39 minutes. And he celebrated with another pint of Guinness. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
2 Charlottesville, Va., residents remember the 2017 'Unite the Right' rally
Time now for StoryCorps. Five years ago today, hundreds of white nationalists converged on Charlottesville, Va., to protest the removal of a Confederate monument. The Unite the Right rally turned deadly when a car rammed into a crowd of counterprotesters. One person was killed. A dozen others were injured. Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Woolfork was in that crowd. She came to StoryCorps to remember that day with her friend and fellow Charlottesville resident Kendall King-Sellars.
NPR
How the Trump White House misled the world about its family separation policy
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. "The Secret History Of The U.S. Government's Family-Separation Policy" is the cover story of the new issue of The Atlantic magazine. This investigative article was written by my guest, Caitlin Dickerson. The separation policy, called zero tolerance, was created during the Trump administration, mandating that parents across the southern border illegally with children be separated from their children until legal proceedings concluded and parents were either granted asylum or deported, which could take a very long time. During the Trump administration, over 5,000 children were separated from their parents with no records that would enable parents and children to be reunited. For a year and a half, Trump administration officials denied that family separation even existed. Then they said separation wasn't the goal. It was just an unfortunate result of prosecuting parents who crossed the border illegally.
NPR
U.S. companies seem to be doing fine — but below the surface, there are warning signs
Despite a lot of economic uncertainty, most companies in the S&P 500 did better in the second quarter than Wall Street expected. But there were signs the economy is starting to slow down. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. At first glance, American companies seem to be doing all right in the face...
NPR
Fear turns to shock among Albuquerque Muslims as police say the shooter is a Muslim
The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque had already shaken the city's small Muslim community, prompting businesses to close and residents to temporarily move away amid fears of a deadly spate of Islamophobic hate crimes. Then came Tuesday's news: The suspect, police say, is a 51-year-old man named Muhammad...
