ABC6.com
Reminder: Most Rhode Islanders won’t pay car tax bill this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A majority of Rhode Island drivers won’t receive a car tax bill. That’s because Gov. Dan McKee eliminated the tax in the state budget earlier this year. McKee signed the budget in June, which include tax relief efforts highlighted by the complete phase...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half-day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
ecori.org
R.I.’s New Heat Pump Program Offers Incentives to Install Energy-Efficient Systems
Rhode Island recently rolled out a new program to spur the installation of heat pumps. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Hot or cold, Rhode Islanders can’t win when it comes to regulating their homes’ temperature. The state registered its first heat wave of the year last month when temperatures exceeded...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island reaches multi-million dollar settlement with oil and gas companies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that the state reached a multi-million dollar settlement with three of the nation’s largest refiners of gas. The case was filed back in Sept. 16 accusing Chevron, Irving, and Valero of polluting Rhode Island’s soil and groundwater. The...
ABC6.com
McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Rhode Island names 2 physicians as senior medical officers
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has named two physicians to serve as senior medical directors: LouAnne Giangreco, MD, and Gonzalo Paz-Soldán, MD. Dr. Giangreco previously served as vice president and chief medical officer at Cayuga Health System in Ithaca, N.Y. and as vice president and chief medical officer of healthcare improvement for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
31 RI communities schedule marijuana vote
Residents will soon get to vote if dispensaries should be allowed in the city or town where they live.
2 charged with forging signatures for RI teen gov candidate
The two 18-year-olds turned themselves in, according to Jamestown police.
McKee announces plan to provide electricity rate relief
As Rhode Islanders brace for higher electric rates in the months ahead, Gov. Dan McKee is expected to lay out a plan Wednesday that will provide relief to residents.
This affordable airline says it will bring at least 20 routes to an R.I. airport
Breeze Airways is putting its base of operations in the Ocean State. Breeze Airways, an affordable airline that got its start last year, is expanding its presence at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, bringing more flights and more jobs to the Ocean State’s air transit hub. The airline...
Help the DEM by reporting wildlife sightings
Have you seen any wild turkeys, deer, reptiles, or amphibians lately? Environmental officials want to hear from you.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
ABC6.com
‘Debauchery’: Block Island residents blast Ballard’s
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Residents and homeowners on Block Island called out Ballard’s for the recent brawl, and what they say is continued misconduct. This comes after a fight broke out at Ballard’s Monday, followed by a violent incident on the ferry Monday night. Eight people...
whdh.com
Block Island residents raise concerns after violent day
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WHDH)– New video of a violent fight from popular tourist destination Block Island, Rhode Island is causing concern for tourists, who may not feel safe on the island. A fight broke out on the Block Island ferry Monday night, ending with two people hurt and seven...
