Cynthia Ruth Wirth, 92, of Willow Springs, Missouri, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born January 18, 1930, on the home place built by Grandpa Valentine “Volley” Fuhr in Hamlet, Illinois to her good and loving parents, Ernest “Doc” and Appalonia Lona (Fuhr) Close. She was married to Jack Wirth on July 19, 1952 and to this union two children were born, Dirk and Eric Wirth.

WILLOW SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO