Ruth Elizabeth Stewart
Funeral services for Ruth Elizabeth Stewart, 106, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Stewart passed away at 12:55 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at West Vue Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March...
Audrey May Mumert
Funeral services for Audrey May Mumert, 94, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Mumert passed away at 10:45 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Brooke Haven Healthcare. She was born June 1, 1928, at Onaga,...
KENNY EUGENE LOWE
Kenny Eugene Lowe, a resident of Willow Springs, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, while at NHC HealthCare in West Plains, MO. He was born May 12, 1984, in West Plains to Jackie L. and Marilyn S. (Osborn) Lowe and was 38 years old. Kenny grew up in Willow Springs...
Cynthia Ruth Wirth
Cynthia Ruth Wirth, 92, of Willow Springs, Missouri, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 6, 2022. She was born January 18, 1930, on the home place built by Grandpa Valentine “Volley” Fuhr in Hamlet, Illinois to her good and loving parents, Ernest “Doc” and Appalonia Lona (Fuhr) Close. She was married to Jack Wirth on July 19, 1952 and to this union two children were born, Dirk and Eric Wirth.
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr.
James LeRoy Nichols, Jr., a resident of Willow Springs, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while at his home. He was born June 4, 1959, in Lebanon, IN to James L. Nichols, Sr. and Mary S. (Heiston) Sutherland and was 63 years old. James grew up in Southgate, MI...
Shelby achieves membership in MDRT
Prestigious membership is exclusive to world’s leading financial professionals. Justin Shelby with offices in West Plains and Houston achieves membership in the prestigious MDRT organization, a coveted career milestone that offers the opportunity to share innovative ideas and best practices with other leading financial professional members. This is the 1st year that Shelby achieved MDRT membership.
Bye, Bear!
"Hey, Willow Springs! This is Eagle country. Come get your bear," Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins quipped in an online post. Last week, Chief Perkins took to Facebook to give the community an update on the increased bear activity within city limits. "In the past couple months, people have...
Rusty Laverentz hired at MSU-WP's new athletic director
As of Monday, August 1, a new face joined Grizzly Athletics at Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP). Rusty Laverentz began his duties as full-time athletic director. He brings more than 20 years of higher education experience to the position. Laverentz's hiring is pending approval by the Missouri State University Board...
Willow Springs Bears Football Preview
Hopes are high for the boys of fall as a new face steps up to coach the Willow Springs Bears. Coach Travis Payne plans to train for success and has high expectations for his players. ''We are going to set the bar high for this season and win,'' Coach Payne...
Burn ban lifted
The Howell County Commission voted Aug. 1 to repeal the county-wide burn ban. The prohibition on burning had been in place since July 11 in response to drought conditions. “We wish to thank all the volunteers and fire departments that fought the many wildfires throughout the county in the extreme, hot conditions,” commented Howell County Presiding Commissioner Mark Collins.
Have a question for Collins or Crow?
Howell County News is hosting a debate between the candidates for Howell County Collector. Candidates Mark Collins and Janet Crow have graciously agreed to participate in a moderated debate taking place on Oct. 20 at 6:00 p.m. in Dogwood Rooms 1 and 2 at the West Plains Civic Center. The...
Watch Spider-Man's latest adventure for free Aug. 22
Area residents can watch Spider-Man's latest adventure under the stars when Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) hosts a free movie night at 8:00 p.m. Aug. 22 at the amphitheater as part of its annual Welcome Week activities. In this latest installment of Marvel Studio's tales surrounding the web-slinger, Spider-Man has...
