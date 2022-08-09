Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Joshua M. Neemann, 37, formerly Nebr. City
Joshua M. Neemann was born on March 19, 1985 in Omaha, NE and passed away on August 7, 2022 in Omaha. Josh was preceded in death by his dad Steve Neemann, grandparents: Jr. and LeAnn Wurtele and Merlin and Phyllis Neemann and uncle Ken Teten. Josh is survived by his...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
News Channel Nebraska
Judge Ken Vampola will be leaving bench in September
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Kenneth Vampola, judge of the County Court in the 6th Judicial District, is resigning his appointment as judge by Sept. 2, 2022. Vampola has served as a backup judge for drug court and several terms as presiding judge in the 6th Judicial District (Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, & Washington Counties).
News Channel Nebraska
Texas man sentenced for fentanyl-related conviction in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Texas man was sentenced in federal court Thursday in connection to a fentanyl-related conviction in Nebraska. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh tree joins state champions
TECUMSEH - The Nebraska Forest Service has verified a champion tree growing in Tecumseh. The river birch or Loblolly pine is the largest of its kind recorded in the state. The final measurements are a 7.4’ trunk diameter. It is 74 feet tall with a 54-foot spread. Green Infrastructure...
News Channel Nebraska
Cobblestone Festival scheduled Aug. 19-21
FALLS CITY - The Cobblestone Festival is scheduled in Falls City Aug. 19 to 21. Grand Marshals Julie Phroper and Ardis Ramsey will lead the Cobblestone parade at 11 a.m. The Jaycees’ demolition derby is at 6 p.m. The Cobblestone Neon Nineties Car Show is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 20,...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
News Channel Nebraska
Attempted Omaha bank robbery ends in an arrest
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department arrested a man after he tried to rob a bank and had an altercation with an officer on Wednesday. OPD said 41-year-old Jason Felder tried to rob the First National Bank at 5006 Ames Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a "help an officer" call from the bank around 3:00 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates alleged knife incident at Oak Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they are investigating an incident at Oak Lake on Tuesday. Officials said around 7:15 p.m., officers along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene. According to the report, officials made contact with the 26-year-old male who reported jumping into...
News Channel Nebraska
Trial on hold in lawsuit between Grand Island Public School and its teachers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A settlement may be coming in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. The lawsuit was filed in the Court of Industrial Relations (CIR) in Lincoln. A CIR spokesperson told our news partners at KSNB Wednesday that a scheduled trial had been postponed, although a reason wasn't given.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn
FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha County deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. 42-year-old Jacob Hansen appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Motorcyclist allegedly assaults officer
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a motorcyclist who reportedly struck a bike patrol officer early Thursday morning. LPD said police saw a green racing style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights, around 12:30 a.m. at 14th and O Streets. They said they had seen the motorcycle on multiple times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Wednesday 8-10
Today’s show is brought to you by: Harvard Rest Haven, Dent Source, Hajny Auto Sales, Auto Glass Experts, Big Dally’s Deli, Hastings Antique Mall, Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, and DLN Electronics. Giving away: Refrigerator, Microwave at 811 S Lincoln, 402-303-9538. Looking for: Handyman, 402-705-4586. For sale:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Shooting leaves one man injured
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured. OPD said officers were called to 8200 Dodge St. to investigate a shooting because the victim had arrived in a private vehicle. It was reported that the shooting scene was located at N 49th and Charles Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Hot Topics announced for Wednesday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces “What’s New in the Local Schools for 2022 - 23” as the topics for the Wednesday, August 10, Hot Topics discussion. Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Mark...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Several MacBooks stolen from LPS
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Several laptops were stolen from the new Northwest High School in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that officers were dispatched, along with the Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to a report of a grass fire near northwest 38th and W Webster. LPD said that officers who arrived...
News Channel Nebraska
South Beatrice manufacturing property for sale
BEATRICE – A former south Beatrice manufacturing plant property is for sale. What’s known as the Hoover Group property is being sold. "I think the price is going to be negotiable simply because of the demolition work that has to be done." Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth says there...
Comments / 0