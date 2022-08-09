OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department arrested a man after he tried to rob a bank and had an altercation with an officer on Wednesday. OPD said 41-year-old Jason Felder tried to rob the First National Bank at 5006 Ames Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a "help an officer" call from the bank around 3:00 p.m.

