On July 21, HBO Max began airing the highly-anticipated series created by Issa Rae, Rap Sh!t . The show focuses on two Miami natives and high school friends, Shawna and Mia, who reconnect in adulthood and decide to form their own rap duo.
The half-hour series was announced as being in development in October 2019, and in its first season, a total of eight episodes will be released. Aida Osman and KaMillion star as Shawna and Mia alongside costars like Jonica Booth, RJ Cyler, and Devon Terrell.
The first four episodes of Rap Sh!t have dropped, and the remaining four will continue to air weekly on HBO Max. If you aren't already hooked on this entertaining comedy series, here are 15 reasons why you should be watching Rap Sh!t right now .
In July 2022, Billboard reported that "Seduce & Scheme" was to be the lead single from the Rap Sh!t first season soundtrack. This freestyle was created for the show and delivered by Shawna and Mia in Episode 1 of Rap Sh!t . The catchy song samples "K-Wang" by Khia, was penned by a group of writers such as pineappleCITI and Dreezy, and was produced by Earl on the Beat and Danja. "Seduce & Scheme" not only sounds great, but the message behind its lyrics is uplifting for listeners.
"Seducing and scheming is really just about self-empowerment, showing girls how to really come up in the world," KaMillion said during a 2022 Genius interview alongside Aida.
8. It showcases a vital part of work for up-and-coming rappers and entertainers: social media.
9. Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton have joined forces again for Rap Sh!t after first working together on Insecure .
10. It's a show that's focused on friendship and women standing in their power.
11. Mia is a fitting role for KaMillion.
12. Aida manifested Rap Sh!t years before the series came into their life.
13. Shawna and Mia's story is told through the engaging medium of music.
Rap Sh!t shares Shawna and Mia's path while incorporating hip-hop sounds that are a fundamental component of their environment. Merging music with the plot of the series creates a unique experience in each episode for viewers.
"It’s just, music is such a great medium to tell stories, music is so universal," Issa said during an August 2022 conversation with Lindsay Peoples, the editor-in-chief of the Cut . "Everybody feels songs differently, everybody feels albums differently, everybody connects to artists differently, and I just think it’s so powerfully special. And so this particular show appealed to me because again, I wanted it to feel like this time and I wanted the show to feel like how female rap music makes me feel."
14. Director Sadé Clacken Joseph delivered in leading early episodes of Rap Sh!t .
15. Rap Sh!t highlights the talent of female rappers that is too often ignored in the music industry.
Make sure to watch Rap Sh!t via HBO Max on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST leading up to the Season 1 finale on September 1.
“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28.
“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”
Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
Ice Cube is one of the most accomplished rap artists to pursue an acting career in Hip-Hop history. Over the past three decades, Cube has landed a number of culturally iconic roles, such as Doughboy in Boyz N the Hood and Craig in his Friday trilogy. Yet, when asked if there are any acting roles that Cube regrets passing on, he mentioned the role of O-Dog in the 1993 film Menace II Society as the one that got away. According to Cube, his decision to decline the role was strategic, as he wanted to avoid being typecast as the “L.A. gangbanger” following the success of Boyz N the Hood.
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Beyoncé appeared in her husband’s hometown of New York to throw a celebration for her latest album Renaissance, but due to bad behavior, some guests reportedly had to be escorted out, according to Page Six. A source who was at the event told Page Six, “A few people...
Cardi B released the official video for her latest single “Hot Shit” on Tuesday (July 12), giving the Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration a blockbuster-level visual makeover. Directed Russian director Lado Kvataniya, the video finds the Bronx rapper towering above the competition as she perches on the...
Comments / 0