Jason Kelce’s shocking Week 1 Eagles status after elbow surgery

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce underwent surgery Tuesday in what the team called a “routine cleanout.” Kelce attempted to work through the issue during training camp but thought it best to get it taken care of. After his surgery, Kelce’s tentative status for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was revealed- and it’s […] The post Jason Kelce’s shocking Week 1 Eagles status after elbow surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
