Read full article on original website
Related
waupacanow.com
Arts on the Square
Arts on the Square opens at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, on the grounds and city streets surrounding City Square in downtown Waupaca. The festival features multiple music venues, a juried art show, workshops, demonstrations, food court and beer tent. This year, the festival will host a dedication for Waupaca’s...
cityofwaupaca.org
RFP: Elm Street, Fulton Street, Badger Street, Jefferson Street Sanitary Sewer Main Televising
The City of Waupaca is requesting proposals for televising inspection services for sanitary sewer. mains on Elm St., Fulton St., Badger St., and Jefferson St., in preparation for future roadway. design and construction projects. Included in this request for proposal are: televising. specifications, cost proposal form, and televising location map.
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
wearegreenbay.com
River Rail in Shiocton reopens under new ownership
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Rail was a pillar in the Shiocton community for 40 years so when it closed it surprised the small tight-knit town. Dick Wickesberg, the former River Rail owner, announced he was closing his business in June 2022. He said, “A lot of great experiences. One thing about Shiocton is it’s a small town but it’s got a big heart.”
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
wtaq.com
Man Found Dead Along Riverbank in Berlin
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a dead man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after closing down Highway A in Berlin Wednesday. The office received a call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was in her home but was not supposed to be there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay to close next week
A portion of North Military Avenue in Green Bay will close next week to repair a railroad crossing.
waupacanow.com
Utility emergency closes State 49
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Damaging storms shake up Sunday lineup at Appleton’s Mile of Music festival
APPLETON — Powerful storms that whipped through the Fox Valley Saturday night and Sunday morning are forcing organizers to makes some changes to Sunday’s Music lineup at the 2022 Mile of Music festival. “The storm was not friendly to Mile 9. The outside venues all received some sort...
Nine people injured in New London crash
A transit van hit a parked truck in New London causing nine passengers to obtain injuries, the crash remains under investigation.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead after tactical situation in Green Lake County
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is dead after a tactical situation in Green Lake County. The Sheriff’s Office says the man died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name was not released. At about 11:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman that...
Some Wausau parking violation fines to double
Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 at County U back open after crash in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the crash is cleared. All lanes should now be open. There is no news yet on if anyone was injured. Original Story: NOW: Crash impacting I-41 at County U in Outagamie County. THURSDAY 8/11/2022 5:08 p.m. OUTAGAMIE COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Ask for Help Identifying Good Samaritan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a Good Samaritan Wednesday evening. The woman helped perform CPR on a person near Wednesday’s Farmer’s Market around 4 p.m. She was on the scene, near Broadway Street and Dousman Street, before police arrived.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
Comments / 0