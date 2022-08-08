NORTH ANDOVER - Keith Barnard is no doctor -- but he sure nailed the role last Tuesday morning. "I've been joking with some of my wife's pregnant friends," he says with a laugh, "that if they want to save some money -- I'm available."His audition happened right at his North Andover house."So the kitchen became a delivery room," says his wife Eliza, "right there by the oven."Even though she was 40 weeks, his wife didn't think much of it when she went to bed with stomach pains.But she woke her hubby just before 3 a.m. shortly after her contractions kicked...

