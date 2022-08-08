Read full article on original website
Gov’t Mule And Oteil & Friends Trade Allmans-y Sit Ins In Boston
Gov’t Mule‘s skillet-hot summer run pulled into Boston last night with opener Oteil & Friends. Given the shared history of its various members, cross pollination seemed like a foregone conclusion, and so it was, with Mule frontman Warren Haynes joining Oteil Burbridge‘s crew for an Allmans classic and most of Oteil’s band turning up throughout Gov’t Mule’s headlining set.
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Shares Boston 2021 Live Recording
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead shared a live recording of their August 23, 2021 concert from Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion. The show saw Jon Shaw subbing for bassist Dave Dreiwitz and featured two seamless sets full of Grateful Dead classics. JRAD got the show underway with the vintage “Golden...
Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
Wellesley is back to being a dry town
After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
These Two Massachusetts Cities Are Apparently the Worst in America to Visit
Out of 40 of the worst cities and towns to visit across the country, two of them are located right here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts -- if you're going to believe the rankings, that is. A finance company called Mind Your Dollars has taken the time to filter out...
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
8 Day Trips from Boston
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
For his dad: Andover's Nabbout chooses to attend Columbia
It was a bittersweet day last week when Andover’s Mikey Nabbout made it official. The rising St. John’s Prep senior, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, committed to attend and play football at Columbia University, fulfilling a dream and, well, a promise. His dad, Dr. Elias Nabbout, always wanted his...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
New Dartmouth High School Principal is a Former Student
Picture Ryan Shea, wearing his green cap and gown, walking in the processional to graduate from Dartmouth High school, his whole life ahead of him. Imagine pulling Shea aside at that moment to tell him that someday he'd be the principal of the school, then on Slocum Road. "I wouldn't...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing
Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
North Andover mom delivers baby in her kitchen
NORTH ANDOVER - Keith Barnard is no doctor -- but he sure nailed the role last Tuesday morning. "I've been joking with some of my wife's pregnant friends," he says with a laugh, "that if they want to save some money -- I'm available."His audition happened right at his North Andover house."So the kitchen became a delivery room," says his wife Eliza, "right there by the oven."Even though she was 40 weeks, his wife didn't think much of it when she went to bed with stomach pains.But she woke her hubby just before 3 a.m. shortly after her contractions kicked...
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum
Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony
A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
