ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JamBase

Gov’t Mule And Oteil & Friends Trade Allmans-y Sit Ins In Boston

Gov’t Mule‘s skillet-hot summer run pulled into Boston last night with opener Oteil & Friends. Given the shared history of its various members, cross pollination seemed like a foregone conclusion, and so it was, with Mule frontman Warren Haynes joining Oteil Burbridge‘s crew for an Allmans classic and most of Oteil’s band turning up throughout Gov’t Mule’s headlining set.
BOSTON, MA
JamBase

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Shares Boston 2021 Live Recording

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead shared a live recording of their August 23, 2021 concert from Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion. The show saw Jon Shaw subbing for bassist Dave Dreiwitz and featured two seamless sets full of Grateful Dead classics. JRAD got the show underway with the vintage “Golden...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley is back to being a dry town

After a July that brought thirteen days during which temperatures reached over 90 degrees, combined with a measly 0.62″ of rainfall in the Boston area according to the National Weather Service, brown lawns in Wellesley are having a moment, and maybe even a proud one at that. After all, how better to virtue signal, “in this house we believe climate change is real,” than by taking the sprinkler system offline and letting nature take its course? Seems more authentic to us than plunking down a sign with a long list of strident phrases.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshfield, MA
Entertainment
City
Marshfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
wabi.tv

Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship

BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Boston

Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show

After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
TRURO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Bluegrass#Levitate Backyard
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
BOSTON, MA
Andover Townsman

For his dad: Andover's Nabbout chooses to attend Columbia

It was a bittersweet day last week when Andover’s Mikey Nabbout made it official. The rising St. John’s Prep senior, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, committed to attend and play football at Columbia University, fulfilling a dream and, well, a promise. His dad, Dr. Elias Nabbout, always wanted his...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
1420 WBSM

New Dartmouth High School Principal is a Former Student

Picture Ryan Shea, wearing his green cap and gown, walking in the processional to graduate from Dartmouth High school, his whole life ahead of him. Imagine pulling Shea aside at that moment to tell him that someday he'd be the principal of the school, then on Slocum Road. "I wouldn't...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Thrillist

Weed-Infused Ice Cream Is Now a Real Thing

Legal recreational weed use continues to spread across the US. As that happens and more companies leap into the world of edibles, the options are expanding rapidly. Gummies, mints, seltzers, and hard candy are among the familiar options on dispensary shelves. Ice cream? Not so much. Newton, Massachusetts-based cannabis company MariMed has announced that it is launching a weed-infused ice cream in collaboration with Boston ice cream brand Emack & Bolio's.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

North Andover mom delivers baby in her kitchen

NORTH ANDOVER - Keith Barnard is no doctor -- but he sure nailed the role last Tuesday morning. "I've been joking with some of my wife's pregnant friends," he says with a laugh, "that if they want to save some money -- I'm available."His audition happened right at his North Andover house."So the kitchen became a delivery room," says his wife Eliza, "right there by the oven."Even though she was 40 weeks, his wife didn't think much of it when she went to bed with stomach pains.But she woke her hubby just before 3 a.m. shortly after her contractions kicked...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
TheDailyBeast

Native Americans Have Had Enough of This Pilgrim History Museum

Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a museum that they say has been erasing tribes’ place in history, while investing in the portrayal of Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth Colony.Members of the Wampanoag tribe say they were once more deeply involved in the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, but now their participation has dwindled.“I would say most of the people in my tribe worked there at one point or another, but they treated us so bad that nobody wanted to work there anymore,” Anita Peters, a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and former museum employee, told The...
PLYMOUTH, MA
People

Dartmouth Grad Dies After Being Injured in 'Horrible Accident' Following Delayed Commencement Ceremony

A former student at Dartmouth College died on Sunday after returning to campus to attend his COVID-delayed graduation ceremony. David Gallagher, a member of the class of 2020, attended his postponed graduation ceremony on Saturday, according to the Valley News and ABC station WMUR-TV. Early the next morning, the 24-year-old was found severely injured near Ledyard Bridge, the outlets reported.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boat collision off MV damages two vessels

Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy