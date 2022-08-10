ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Democrats, Republicans sponsor bill to give thousands of Afghans path to citizenship

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34cxsJ_0hB3HTR700

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in both houses of U.S. Congress to establish a path to American citizenship for thousands of Afghan evacuees admitted to the United States on temporary immigration status, the sponsors announced on Tuesday.

The bill also would expand eligibility for Special Immigration Visas (SIVs) beyond Afghans who worked for the U.S. government to those who fought alongside U.S. forces as commandoes and air force personnel, and to women who served in special counterterrorism teams.

Identical versions of the bill were introduced days before the first anniversary of the final U.S. troop withdrawal and the chaotic evacuation operation that ended America's longest war and saw the Taliban overrun Kabul.

"We must keep our commitment to provide safe, legal refuge to those who willingly put their lives on the line to support the U.S. mission in Afghanistan," Democratic Representative Earl Blumenauer, co-sponsor of the House bill with Republican Peter Meijer, said in a statement.

Three minority Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, joined three majority Democrats in introducing an identical version of the Afghanistan Adjustment Act in the thinly divided Senate, enhancing its chances of passage.

Even so, a congressional aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the measure likely will face "resistance" from anti-immigration Republicans.

Many of the 76,000 Afghans flown out in last year's evacuation operation entered the United States on humanitarian parole, a temporary immigration status that typically only lasts up to two years.

The legislation would allow those evacuees to apply for permanent legal status if they submit to additional background checks.

Generally, those Afghans only can gain permanent legal status in the United States by applying for asylum or through SIVs, programs beset by major backlogs.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jan
1d ago

That's just it, "a path to citizenship" means they stay here and reap the rewards of BEING Americans.(Although born Americans no longer enjoy those innate benefits!)The days of offering "asylum" is gone! America can no longer afford to take the world's "tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free"! This melting pot has been boiling over for 60 yrs! We're going to have to stop or there will no longer BE an America!

DrkAngl
1d ago

Temporary is one thing, so long as they move on to somewhere else! We have far too many trying to break into our country from the southern border and our system is already taxed to the limit..we can not handle anymore being brought over here. Especially when our own people need housing, food, medication, power, and more FIRST since they are citizens!! These refugees and illegals need to stop being treated better than our own people! This is why the American people are angry.

Yeti Bigfoot
1d ago

Come to America! Suffer with us as we lose water and food. Formula for babies and basic needs for many. But yes.. come to America! Home of the enslaved and future home of a nuke in coming. It's a great place. Well, it used to be

