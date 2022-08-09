Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
WCAX
Post-primary friction continues between police union, state’s attorney
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite her competition having solid backing from police unions and other EMS groups, Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George fended off Democrat Ted Kenney during Tuesday’s election. George received more than 17,000 thousand votes to Kenney’s 11,000. Throughout the course of the race, the...
Addison Independent
GOP taps Michael Elmore for sheriff
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison’s Michael Elmore easily prevailed over Ron Holmes of Middlebury, 1,199 to 646, in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Addison County sheriff. Elmore will now advance to the Nov. 8 General Election, where he will face two independent opponents: Gerald Grant of Addison and Mark Stacey of Leicester. Both Grant and Stacey have past experience as deputies with the Addison County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD).
WCAX
Suspect in Burlington vandalism spree ordered to undergo mental health evaluation
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man accused of a vandalism spree in the city’s South End faced a judge on Wednesday. Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, pleaded not guilty to causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal early Tuesday morning. Police say he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 involvements with officers prior to Tuesday.
WCAX
Burlington man charged with vandalism spree
Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary to replace Congressman Peter Welch. Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Zuckerman wins packed Democratic race for lt. governor. Updated: 5 hours ago. David...
WCAX
Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Becca Balint prevailed over Molly Gray to win Tuesday’s closely watched...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
WCAX
Police seek suspects in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are seeking two individuals in connection with the shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month. It happened the night of Friday, July 22 just before midnight. Police say a man in his 40s was struck by a bullet in the vicinity of 177 Church Street near Big Daddy’s Pizza. The victim was brought to the hospital by a friend where he was treated for a serious but non-life-threatening wound.
VTDigger
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI after crash in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 54-year-old woman was arrested following a crash in Williamstown yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Graniteville Road at around 8:30 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Deborah Neveau, of Williamstown. Following an investigation, police allege that Neveau was operating under...
Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes
The 21-year-old is accused of throwing objects through windows around Golden Place and Locust Terrace early Tuesday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes.
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
Her State Rep Wavered on Abortion, So She Ran Against Him — and Won
Political candidates come with all sorts of motivations. Some believe they were born for the challenge (looking at you, Beto). Some see running for office as the best way to make a name for themselves — or maybe even a difference. And some cite a specific moment that spurred...
WCAX
Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating after a teenager crashed a car on Shelburne Road Thursday night. Police say around 9:30 p.m. they received calls about gunfire and a crash outside the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza. When they arrived, they found a car had hit a utility pole at the exit of the plaza. They say the 18-year-old driver had apparent gunshot wounds to his torso and was sent to the hospital. His name and condition were not available.
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
WCAX
Arrest in gunfight at Burlington parking garage
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have made an arrest in a June gunfire incident. Friday, Burlington police and other agencies arrested Badal Khadka, 19, also known as Polo, of Essex Junction. They say he was the main aggressor in a gunfight that happened at the Marketplace parking garage back...
newportdispatch.com
Driver injured after vehicle found submerged in New Haven swamp
NEW HAVEN — A 39-year-old man from Vergennes was injured during a single-vehicle crash in New Haven early this morning. Authorities were notified of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction.
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
WCAX
Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
