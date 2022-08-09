Read full article on original website
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber Gibson
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies
The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture: Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
NBC26
Pay-what-you-can restaurants want everyone to afford to eat
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bright and early in the day, the kitchen comes alive at Provision Community Restaurant. “A vegetable tofu dish with curry that's going to be served on rice,” said Kenny Beck. “[They’re] working on a fruit crisp and then making a salad as well.”
Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities
Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The “Two Good” has 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high. The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go. 🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company: "Trail Magic," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains 3 milligrams of THC. Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities. 🍍 Wild Mind Ales: For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with 5 milligrams of THC. Available hopefully by next week, the brewery told Axios.
Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota
Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
Granite City Food & Brewery Sold
MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
Grow with KARE: Are you overwatering?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the summer heat, we gardeners are usually pretty good about watering our veggies and flowers. But could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider. The soil that grows our plants is a complicated web of nutrients, microbes and water...
Eater
Here’s What You Can Get at Alma’s New Takeaway Cafe
Alma has a new cafe in the works in southwest Minneapolis. Alma Provisions is slated to open soon adjacent to Brasa Premium Rotisserie at 46th and Bryant in southwest Minneapolis: It’ll have a standing-room only cafe space, a takeout window, and apothecary items stocked inside. The menu will be...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
PHOTOS: Newly updated lake home for sale in Cannon Falls
This lake home has a lot to offer. The home includes a brand new master bath, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and a large gas fireplace in the main level family room. The home offers great views of Lake Byllesby and local bluffs. The home...
With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
Road Trip! The Ultimate Playground Lies Just South Of The Duluth – Superior Area
As summer continues to fly by, far too fast in my humble opinion, families across the Northland may be looking for something new to do. Something not too far away and that won't cost a fortune. Well, your a perfect family fun day is waiting for you just over a...
Hastings Star Gazette
PHOTOS: Hastings house for sale feels like a private retreat
This country oasis is only minutes from the Twin Cities. The property comes with pristine grounds lined with perennial gardens, a vegetable garden, a raspberry patch and a salt water in-ground pool. Impressive features in this home include rustic hickory custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Bertazzoni induction cooktop, black...
Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation
MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
fox9.com
Historic steamboat on Lake Minnetonka looking for new place to launch
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - In the land of 10,000 lakes, few are as popular as Lake Minnetonka. On a typical day, you'll find boats of all shapes and sizes, but recently, one of the most recognizable has been conspicuously absent. "She really is an icon for this community and...
One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
