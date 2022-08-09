ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coon Rapids, MN

Axios Twin Cities

Try an "underground drink" at these six Twin Cities speakeasies

The "secret" speakeasy is growing in popularity again in the Twin Cities as people search for a unique way to enjoy a drink.The big picture:  Speakeasies, which are "underground" venues inspired by illegal bars during the Prohibition era, traditionally serve craft cocktails and small plates at a higher price point, and are "hidden" inside existing venues.What's happening: Established Twin Cities restaurants like Billy Sushi are revamping their underground spaces to join the trend and some restaurateurs are now making them a staple of their newest haunts. Twin Cities chef Ann Kim opened bonus bars tucked into both Young Joni in Northeast...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC26

Pay-what-you-can restaurants want everyone to afford to eat

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Bright and early in the day, the kitchen comes alive at Provision Community Restaurant. “A vegetable tofu dish with curry that's going to be served on rice,” said Kenny Beck. “[They’re] working on a fruit crisp and then making a salad as well.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Three places to get THC-infused drinks in the Twin Cities

Twin Cities breweries are rolling out THC-infused beverages. Here are three places to try the trending drinks. What to know: The legal limit for edibles and beverages in Minnesota is 5 milligrams of THC. Though these are sold at breweries, THC beverages can't also include alcohol. 🍋 Indeed Brewing: The “Two Good” has 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD, a hemp-derived ingredient that doesn’t get you high. The lavender lemon sparkling drink is available at the taproom now, but only to-go. 🍎 Minneapolis Cider Company: "Trail Magic," a seltzer with “hop water” and berry basil flavors, contains 3 milligrams of THC. Find the cans at the taproom and in liquor stores now around the Twin Cities. 🍍 Wild Mind Ales: For those looking to try a full dose, the “WLD WTR Infusions” is a pineapple, orange and cherry sparkling water with 5 milligrams of THC. Available hopefully by next week, the brewery told Axios.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota

Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

Granite City Food & Brewery Sold

MINNETONKA -- The parent company of Granite City Food & Brewery has sold the business. BBQ Holdings Inc. in Minnetonka has entered into an agreement with MTY Food Group Inc. based in Montreal in which MTY would acquire all of BBQ's holdings valued at about $200 million. BBQ Holdings is...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Grow with KARE: Are you overwatering?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In the summer heat, we gardeners are usually pretty good about watering our veggies and flowers. But could you be watering too much? Maybe. Here are some things to consider. The soil that grows our plants is a complicated web of nutrients, microbes and water...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Eater

Here’s What You Can Get at Alma’s New Takeaway Cafe

Alma has a new cafe in the works in southwest Minneapolis. Alma Provisions is slated to open soon adjacent to Brasa Premium Rotisserie at 46th and Bryant in southwest Minneapolis: It’ll have a standing-room only cafe space, a takeout window, and apothecary items stocked inside. The menu will be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Newly updated lake home for sale in Cannon Falls

This lake home has a lot to offer. The home includes a brand new master bath, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the updated kitchen and a large gas fireplace in the main level family room. The home offers great views of Lake Byllesby and local bluffs. The home...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
FRIDLEY, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: Hastings house for sale feels like a private retreat

This country oasis is only minutes from the Twin Cities. The property comes with pristine grounds lined with perennial gardens, a vegetable garden, a raspberry patch and a salt water in-ground pool. Impressive features in this home include rustic hickory custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Bertazzoni induction cooktop, black...
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One person is dead after an ATV crash Friday evening in Brooklyn Park. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the crash occurred at around 7:45 p.m. in Monroe Park. Police say the driver was the lone person on the ATV. Officials are continuing to...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

