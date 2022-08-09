Read full article on original website
Opinion: Conservatives Aren't "Law and Order" if They Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby Hazlewood
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.
Food Giveaway On 8/16/2022
(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
Diversitastic! Unique dining experience coming to Apopka
Fusion Fest is dedicated to celebrating the people and the many different cultures that make Central Florida awesome by showcasing talents, sharing stories, driving innovation, and building community based on respect and understanding. Every week/month, it organizes both virtual and in-person events that keep the community engaged and connected to...
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
New Central Florida ice cream shop offering 'sweet rolled tacos'
Mourning the loss of Klondike’s ChocoTaco? Then head down to Cocoa Beach. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin found a brand new ice cream shop that sells nothing but “Sweet Rolled Tacos!”
The ‘loyalty tax’ is a rising turnover threat for employers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The first time I encountered the “employee loyalty tax” was my senior year of high school. By that point, I’d been working at Taco Bell for about 18 months when an opportunity presented itself to work at the Hardee’s next door.
What to Do in Orlando if You’re Not — We Repeat, Not — Going to Disney
I live in the Orlando that tourists rarely see. Pocket-sized neighborhoods with quiet greenspaces nestled up against calm lakes. Unique pop-up art festivals, dive bars featuring underground bands and tons of grub that rivals the likes of Austin, Chicago and Denver. Not a roller coaster in sight and we like it that way.
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Best Haunted Houses in Central Florida for a Spooky Date
Halloween has been my favorite holiday since I realized that if you dressed up as your favorite comic book character as a kid, people would give you candy in return! Now that I'm much older, I enjoy a good scare during this holiday. Whether that's by watching a classic scary movie (the original Halloween is my favorite) or attending a haunted attraction, I can't help but look for the next thing that is going to terrify me for a few days. These chilling tours and haunted houses in Central Florida will make October even spookier!
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
Restaurants Open Late In Downtown Orlando
So it's the weekend and you and your friends are shuffling around Downtown Orlando for a night of pure debauchery when 3 of you suddenly realize that you forgot to eat. Right, that never happens. With the changing landscape of downtown combined with alcohol-induced amnesia, it is hard to remember which restaurants are serving food after hours. In search of late-night dining restaurants in Orlando serving food after hours. We got your back! Here's a list of restaurants open late in Downtown Orlando.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most
People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
Shark Filmed Stalking Swimmers Off Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach is located in Volusia County, which has been dubbed the "Shark Attack Capital of the World."
HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida
But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
