ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Avian flu in Pa.: New cases found on Lehigh Valley farm; nearby N.J. farmers now on alert.

The detection of extremely infectious bird flu on a Northampton County farm this week is Pennsylvania’s first case in two months and the first in a backyard flock. Because of the case’s proximity to New Jersey, poultry farmers in neighboring Warren County now are instructed to be on alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passaic County, NJ
Business
Passaic County, NJ
Government
County
Passaic County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Business
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Roxbury Township, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
Government
Sussex County, NJ
Government
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

MORNING MESS: Dump Truck Tips On Route 46

A good Samaritan pulled a driver from an overturned dump truck following a crash that jammed eastbound Route 46 during the Friday morning rush, responders said. The truck landed on the driver's side at the Totowa/Little Falls border just past the McBride Avenue exit following a crash, spilling dirt on the roadway, shortly before 8 a.m.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Power Lines#Nj#Jersey Central Power#Sussex Rural Electric
Daily Voice

Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
morristowngreen.com

Morristown storm casualty: If a tree falls on South Street…

A cloudburst on Tuesday evening promised relief from the heat wave. But it spelled doom for a young maple tree, which snapped and toppled at one of Morristown’s loveliest locations. “Something damaged the base of the tree, creating a cavity where rot set in,” said Kristin Ace, chair of...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a possible drowning in the town of Deerpark

State Police responded to a possible drowning in the town of Deerpark. On August 10, 2022, at approximately 5:20 p.m. troopers responded to Hook Road Beach in the town of Deerpark for a possible drowning at on the Delaware River at Hook Road Beach (Fireman’s Beach). State Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Town of Deerpark Police, Sparrowbush Fire Department, and Batallion 8 Search and Rescue Team. The Search and Rescue Team located victim, identified as Wandel Hernandez, age 20 from Bronx, NY. He was located underwater. Hernandez was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. There were no signs of foul play.
New Jersey 101.5

The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy