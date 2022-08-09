INVESTORS TITLE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Business Insider
How to invest in dividend stocks, a low-risk source of investment income
Dividend stocks are shares of established companies that offer a predictable stream of income in the form of dividend payments. There are three common metrics to evaluate dividend stocks: Dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, and dividend payout growth. Investors look to dividend-paying stocks to generate steady income, or to build...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Apple's durable business, best-in-class cash flow generation, and vast economic moat make it a Warren Buffett staple. Amazon has confronted a series of challenges, but the e-commerce juggernaut is poised for a wonderful bounce back. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
ICC HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of. , and its representatives may, from time to time, make written or verbal forward-looking statements, including statements contained in. ICC Holdings, Inc.'s. filings with the. Securities...
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
FG Financial Group Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on opportunistic collateralized and loss capped reinsurance, while allocating capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings led by. Kyle Cerminara. and. Joe...
Tech and Finance Firms Have Ingredients for Business Resilience in Unpredictable Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Product and brand appeal propelled the technology and financial industries to the top of the inaugural 2022. (Nasdaq: XM) Business Resilience Report. The health of an organization goes beyond its near-term financial results in a business environment where consumers have more options than ever, employee turnover is near record highs, and executives only expect both groups to become more demanding. The Qualtrics Business Resilience Report draws insights from previously unexamined metrics across 20 major industries to quantify how well they are building durable relationships with their employees and consumers. These metrics – employee and customer sentiment, product appeal and brand affinity – are critical to a healthy business and define what.
OF OPERATION Industry Conditions. The worldwide reinsurance and insurance businesses are highly competitive, as well as cyclical by product and market. As such, financial results tend to fluctuate with periods of constrained availability, higher rates and stronger profits followed by periods of abundant capacity, lower rates and constrained profitability. Competition in the types of reinsurance and insurance business that we underwrite is based on many factors, including the perceived overall financial strength of the reinsurer or insurer, ratings of the reinsurer or insurer by.
Lemonade Selects Mitchell's Solutions to Support Entry into the $300 Billion U.S. Auto Insurance Market
Mitchell's claims management solutions are powering Lemonade Car and its successful. , an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Lemonade selected its claims workflow, automation, and total loss solutions to support Lemonade Car, the insurer's latest product offering.
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Wendy's U.S. sales disappoint as inflation curbs customer traffic
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as inflation-hit Americans cut their trips to its diners selling hamburgers and fries that got more expensive in the last few months.
