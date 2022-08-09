METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AFIB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
VOYA RETIREMENT INSURANCE & ANNUITY CO – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations and Financial Condition (Dollar amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)
For the purposes of the discussion in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the term "VRIAC" refers to. , and the terms "Company," "we," "our," "us" refer to. and its subsidiaries. We are a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of. Voya Holdings Inc. , which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Business Insider
How to invest in dividend stocks, a low-risk source of investment income
Dividend stocks are shares of established companies that offer a predictable stream of income in the form of dividend payments. There are three common metrics to evaluate dividend stocks: Dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, and dividend payout growth. Investors look to dividend-paying stocks to generate steady income, or to build...
FIRST TRINITY FINANCIAL CORP – 10-Q – : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
("we" "us", "our", "FTFC" or the "Company") conducts operations as an insurance holding company emphasizing ordinary life insurance products and annuity contracts in niche markets. As an insurance provider, we collect premiums in the current period to pay future benefits to our policy and contract holders. Our core TLIC and FBLIC operations include issuing modified premium whole life insurance with a flexible premium deferred annuity, ordinary whole life, final expense, term and annuity products to predominately middle income households in the states of.
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Erie Insurance Group’s Members; Affirms Credit Ratings of Erie Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa” (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of. Erie Insurance Group. (. Erie. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company of Europe Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) of. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Company of Europe Limited. (SFME) (. United Kingdom. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
ICC HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of. , and its representatives may, from time to time, make written or verbal forward-looking statements, including statements contained in. ICC Holdings, Inc.'s. filings with the. Securities...
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
OF OPERATION Industry Conditions. The worldwide reinsurance and insurance businesses are highly competitive, as well as cyclical by product and market. As such, financial results tend to fluctuate with periods of constrained availability, higher rates and stronger profits followed by periods of abundant capacity, lower rates and constrained profitability. Competition in the types of reinsurance and insurance business that we underwrite is based on many factors, including the perceived overall financial strength of the reinsurer or insurer, ratings of the reinsurer or insurer by.
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. In addition, the following discussion and analysis and information contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of the Company based on our current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. including, but not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
InvoiceCloud Customer Ellington Mutual Achieves 7x Increase in AutoPay Adoption
(NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, to streamline payment processes and maximize operational efficiencies. Since implementing InvoiceCloud’s payment solution, Ellington Mutual has experienced a 7x increase in its AutoPay adoption and discovered new opportunities to increase customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release...
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Its Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ), collectively referred to as AXIS. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed...
