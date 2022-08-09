Aflac & Sunrise Association deliver joy to more than 150 children and families dealing with childhood cancer in Long Island

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11398313 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Early warning systems are often used in the clinical setting (e.g., acute care) to detect patient deterioration and drive clinical decision-making. For example, the early warning system may detect that a particular condition a patient has been diagnosed with or a particular medication the patient is being treated with makes the patient a higher risk for a particular negative outcome. Unfortunately, these systems are limited to the clinical setting and do not account for, for example, a patient in a community care setting (e.g., in person visit in the community, in person visit at a clinic, clinical video visit, telephonic assessment or follow-up, electronic assessment via a patient portal or a voice system, upstream transition to a higher level of care setting, or a referral for an outside service such as transportation, meal service, or behavioral health evaluation). Moreover, these systems fail to consider additional patient information that is particularly relevant outside of a clinical facility (e.g., social determinant of health risk factors such as transportation limitations or food insecurity). This results in overlooked risk factors for the patient that increases the risk of deterioration or an acute event, resulting in an overall increase in health care costs.

