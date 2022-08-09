APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Read full article on original website
Related
ICC HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act") provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of. , and its representatives may, from time to time, make written or verbal forward-looking statements, including statements contained in. ICC Holdings, Inc.'s. filings with the. Securities...
Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
AFIB earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
You should read the following discussion in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and related notes and information included elsewhere in. this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in our Annual Report for the year ended. December 31, 2021. on Form 10-K filed with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. ("SEC")...
FUSE MEDICAL, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
As used in this report on Form 10-Q, "we", "us", "our", and the "Company" refer. This discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the interim. unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of our Company and the. related notes included in this report for the periods presented (our "Financial. Statements"),...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PROGRESSIVE CARE INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the attached unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto. In addition to historical information, the following discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Where possible, we have tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intends" or similar expressions. We strongly encourage investors to carefully read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-12G filed.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included elsewhere in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. In addition, the following discussion and analysis and information contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of the Company based on our current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. including, but not limited to, those identified below and those discussed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in this quarterly report on Form 10-Q.
LANDMARK BANCORP INC – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Overview. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company incorporated under the laws of the. and is engaged in the banking business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. , and in the insurance business through its wholly owned subsidiary,. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. References to the "Company," "we," "us," and "our"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OSCAR HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and related notes included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our audited consolidated financial statements and related notes as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. This discussion contains forward-looking statements based upon current plans, expectations and beliefs involving risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
US ALLIANCE CORP – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with our consolidated. financial statements and notes thereto included in this Form 10-Q. In connection. with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions. of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers. regarding certain...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Kemper Corporation, Its Affiliates and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) of the property/casualty subsidiaries and affiliated insurance companies of. Kemper Corporation. (. Kemper Corp. ) [NYSE:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited and Its Operating Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (. Pembroke. ,. Bermuda. ), collectively referred to as AXIS. Additionally, AM Best has affirmed...
Primerica Announces $50 Million Increase to Stock Repurchase Program, Bringing Maximum to $375 Million
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a. increase to its previously announced share repurchase program through. December 31, 2022. , bringing the total authorization to. $375 million. . As a result, the Company expects to repurchase. $356 million. of its common...
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Erie Insurance Group’s Members; Affirms Credit Ratings of Erie Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “aa” (Superior) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of. Erie Insurance Group. (. Erie. ). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR...
Tech and Finance Firms Have Ingredients for Business Resilience in Unpredictable Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Product and brand appeal propelled the technology and financial industries to the top of the inaugural 2022. (Nasdaq: XM) Business Resilience Report. The health of an organization goes beyond its near-term financial results in a business environment where consumers have more options than ever, employee turnover is near record highs, and executives only expect both groups to become more demanding. The Qualtrics Business Resilience Report draws insights from previously unexamined metrics across 20 major industries to quantify how well they are building durable relationships with their employees and consumers. These metrics – employee and customer sentiment, product appeal and brand affinity – are critical to a healthy business and define what.
AOL Corp
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
Enact Announces Quarterly Dividend
RALEIGH, N.C. , Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of. $0.14. per common share, payable on. September 9, 2022. , to shareholders of record on.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China BOCOM Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CBIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Shares of Cigna Corporation (CI) Exceed 52-Week High
Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded at a new 52-week high today of $289.39 . This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 610,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares. Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
920
Followers
25K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0