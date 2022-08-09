ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

US News and World Report

2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties

See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Scientists create long-acting injectable drug delivery system for tuberculosis

In 2020, more than 1.5 million people around the world died of tuberculosis, marking the first time in more than a decade that annual TB deaths had increased and demonstrating the global need for better access to treatments. To address that problem, scientists at the UNC School of Medicine, the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, and the International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science developed a long-acting injectable formulation of the anti-TB drug rifabutin.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows

The tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, serves as the location of embryo implantation and the source of the arteries that lead into the placenta to support a fetus during pregnancy. But in humans, when there is no fertilized egg, the endometrium is shed through menstruation. The endometrium is thus unusual in that it is regularly lost, then proliferates again, throughout a woman's reproductive age. In about 10 percent of women, however, endometrium-like tissues (known as lesions) also grow outside of the uterus, leading to endometriosis.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
physiciansweekly.com

Kynurenines in Polycystic Kidney Disease

Kidney cyst development is a common inherited illness known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Interstitial inflammation development is a key pathogenic aspect of ADPKD. The metabolism of tryptophan and associated kynurenines may be important in ADPKD due to its function in oxidative stress and inflammation. Data were gathered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians

Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
verywellhealth.com

Cystic Fibrosis vs. Asthma: What Are the Differences?

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic condition that affects the way the body produces mucus. While it mainly affects the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing, it also affects other body organs. Asthma is a condition in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed. Asthma causes breathing difficulty but does...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Potential Proteinuria Biomarkers in Pediatric LN Identified

Elevated levels of HER2, VCAM, and TWEAK indicated proteinuria, study authors say of their new findings. A new study has identified 3 biomarkers that may make it easier to identify new-onset proteinuria in pediatric patients with lupus nephritis (LN). The discovery could reduce the need for invasive renal biopsies to track patient renal damage, and the study was published in Lupus Science & Medicine.
SCIENCE
tipranks.com

Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition

Pfizer has agreed to buy rare blood disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion in cash. The deal will add three novel drugs to Pfizer’s pipeline, securing its long-term growth trajectory. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is boosting its hematology drug pipeline with the acquisition of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ajmc.com

Frequent Productive Cough Associated With Worse Outcomes in Asthma, COPD

Frequent productive cough was experienced by patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with symptom prevalence increasing with higher disease severity, according to the results of a recent study. Frequent productive cough was present in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across all physician-assigned severity...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema

Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease

Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicalXpress

Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers

Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
medscape.co.uk

Hope for Potential Long-term Treatment for Asthma

A new study published in Respiratory Medicineoffers hope for a long-term treatment of asthma by directly targeting the structural changes that occur in the airway and lungs. Unlike current drugs that provide only symptomatic relief, the potential therapy, developed by researchers from Aston University in Birmingham and Imperial College London, could thus address one of the underlying causes of asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
World Health Organization

Management of critical COVID-19 Advanced non-invasive respiratory support: high-flow nasal oxygen and non-invasive ventilation- Part 1

WHO recommends prompt recognition of progressive acute hypoxaemic respiratory failure when a patient with respiratory distress is failing to respond to standard oxygen therapy and adequate preparation to provide advanced oxygen/ventilatory support. Hypoxaemic respiratory failure in ARDS commonly results from intrapulmonary ventilation-perfusion mismatch or shunt and usually requires mechanical ventilation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

