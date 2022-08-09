Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings in Adult Specialties
See the top hospitals in 15 specialties of complex adult care in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. Top Hospitals in Each Specialty in the 2022-2023 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings. For over 30 years, U.S. News has evaluated hospital performance in both complex and routine care to support...
MedicalXpress
Scientists create long-acting injectable drug delivery system for tuberculosis
In 2020, more than 1.5 million people around the world died of tuberculosis, marking the first time in more than a decade that annual TB deaths had increased and demonstrating the global need for better access to treatments. To address that problem, scientists at the UNC School of Medicine, the UNC Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases, and the International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science developed a long-acting injectable formulation of the anti-TB drug rifabutin.
AboutLawsuits.com
Surgical Complications More Likely When Anesthesiologist Manage Overlapping Procedures
Anesthesiologists who handle overlapping procedures may be putting patients at an increased risk of experiencing surgical complications or death, according to the findings of a new study. Every surgical treatment requires an anesthesiologist, and the same anesthesia care team often treats or oversees multiple patients at the same time, resulting...
MedicalXpress
Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows
The tissue that lines the uterus, known as the endometrium, serves as the location of embryo implantation and the source of the arteries that lead into the placenta to support a fetus during pregnancy. But in humans, when there is no fertilized egg, the endometrium is shed through menstruation. The endometrium is thus unusual in that it is regularly lost, then proliferates again, throughout a woman's reproductive age. In about 10 percent of women, however, endometrium-like tissues (known as lesions) also grow outside of the uterus, leading to endometriosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Kynurenines in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Kidney cyst development is a common inherited illness known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Interstitial inflammation development is a key pathogenic aspect of ADPKD. The metabolism of tryptophan and associated kynurenines may be important in ADPKD due to its function in oxidative stress and inflammation. Data were gathered...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
New drug candidate may offer better way to fight stubborn infections, study says
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A new drug candidate able to fight off more than 300 types of drug-resistant bacteria in the laboratory may be used one day to treat stubborn infections in humans, researchers said Wednesday. The compound, fabimycin, targets gram-negative bacteria, which are difficult to treat and responsible for...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Emanuel: Educating patients diagnosed with cataracts is key for physicians
Matthew Emanuel, MD, of Glaucoma Associates of Texas, discusses some of the current trends in cataract surgery. He notes it is something that everyone deals with as they get older. It also can be an issue for pediatric patients. Emanuel also notes that it is important for physicians to be able to educate their patients on the disease.
verywellhealth.com
Cystic Fibrosis vs. Asthma: What Are the Differences?
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a rare genetic condition that affects the way the body produces mucus. While it mainly affects the respiratory tract, causing difficulty breathing, it also affects other body organs. Asthma is a condition in which the airways become narrowed and inflamed. Asthma causes breathing difficulty but does...
ajmc.com
Potential Proteinuria Biomarkers in Pediatric LN Identified
Elevated levels of HER2, VCAM, and TWEAK indicated proteinuria, study authors say of their new findings. A new study has identified 3 biomarkers that may make it easier to identify new-onset proteinuria in pediatric patients with lupus nephritis (LN). The discovery could reduce the need for invasive renal biopsies to track patient renal damage, and the study was published in Lupus Science & Medicine.
tipranks.com
Pfizer Boosts Drug Pipeline with Global Blood Therapeutics Acquisition
Pfizer has agreed to buy rare blood disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics for $5.4 billion in cash. The deal will add three novel drugs to Pfizer’s pipeline, securing its long-term growth trajectory. American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is boosting its hematology drug pipeline with the acquisition of...
ajmc.com
Frequent Productive Cough Associated With Worse Outcomes in Asthma, COPD
Frequent productive cough was experienced by patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with symptom prevalence increasing with higher disease severity, according to the results of a recent study. Frequent productive cough was present in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across all physician-assigned severity...
MedicalXpress
FDA recommendations based on new study highlighting serial testing with rapid antigen tests
Findings from a new study led by UMass Chan Medical School researchers are the basis for a safety communication issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Aug. 11 regarding serial use of at-home antigen tests for COVID-19. The study results show that at-home antigen tests are more likely...
pharmacytimes.com
Case Study: Review of ACE Inhibitor-Induced Bowel Angioedema
Globally, more than 40 million patients are currently taking an ACE inhibitor, primarily for the treatment of high blood pressure and heart failure. A 49-year-old female presents to the internal medicine clinic for complex care coordination. Her medical history includes depression, hypertension, and seasonal allergies. Notably, within the past couple...
Research on ‘molecular drills’ of skin cancer cells offers hope for treatment
Skin cancer cells produce “molecular drills” to penetrate healthy tissues and spread around the body, according to research that raises the prospect of new therapies for the disease. Researchers used robotic microscopy to capture the formation of the drills by melanoma cells that were being grown in 3D...
MedicalXpress
Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease
Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
MedicalXpress
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
medscape.co.uk
Hope for Potential Long-term Treatment for Asthma
A new study published in Respiratory Medicineoffers hope for a long-term treatment of asthma by directly targeting the structural changes that occur in the airway and lungs. Unlike current drugs that provide only symptomatic relief, the potential therapy, developed by researchers from Aston University in Birmingham and Imperial College London, could thus address one of the underlying causes of asthma.
World Health Organization
Management of critical COVID-19 Advanced non-invasive respiratory support: high-flow nasal oxygen and non-invasive ventilation- Part 1
WHO recommends prompt recognition of progressive acute hypoxaemic respiratory failure when a patient with respiratory distress is failing to respond to standard oxygen therapy and adequate preparation to provide advanced oxygen/ventilatory support. Hypoxaemic respiratory failure in ARDS commonly results from intrapulmonary ventilation-perfusion mismatch or shunt and usually requires mechanical ventilation.
Why Pelvic Floor Rehabilitation Is Key For Bladder Cancer Patients
Working with a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic floor disorders could offer better control for some patients
