Boise Area Parks That Boast The Best Fun
According to Unlimited Play, a nonprofit devoted to building fully accessible playgrounds, play is a "critical part of [the] physical, emotional, mental, and social development [of] every child." The organization contends this is especially true for differently-abled children. And we wholeheartedly agree. All kids deserve the thrilling experience of conquering the 'big slide' or touching the sky with their sneakers on a swing with mega sway!
Kuna’s Lowe Family Farmstead Reveals Amazing 2022 Maze Design
Using the term “Christmas Creep” to describe the early arrival of Christmas decorations in stores has been a thing since the ‘80s. Has anyone used the phrase “Halloween Creep?” Because we’re fairly sure that phenomenon is happening NOW in the Treasure Valley!. And we’re...
Are You Brave Enough For This Exciting, Frightening, and Secretive Boise Volunteer Position?
If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call?! And if there's something weird, and it don't look good, who you gonna call?!. The not-for-profit paranormal investigators are calling on YOU! Big River Paranormal Idaho says they're "often imitated, never duplicated!" After 19 years of serving Idaho, their craft and services have gained respect and notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Is Launching a Small Business in Idaho a Good Idea in 2022?
There have been many, many times this year where I’ve heard about small businesses closing their stores permanently, even right here in the Treasure Valley. (Shop local people!) And I’ve seen plenty of lists/articles over the recent months displaying that some states have totally boomed during (and after) the lockdowns, and some states are really, really struggling.
One of America’s Craziest Airbnbs is Less Than 7 Hours from Boise
If you find yourself looking forward to things unpleasant things like jury duty or doctor’s appointments because they’ll take you away from your job, you may be experiencing burnout. It sounds like YOU deserve a vacation. We found one not far from Boise that is truly out of this world!
Beautiful Gallery of Scenic Idaho
Voted the 16th most attractive state in the nation by a 2022 Thrillist survey, Idaho's geological breadth and beauty offer some of the most spectacular views in the nation. Some of the Gem State's most breathtaking wonders include:. Craters of the Moon National Monument. Hells Canyon. Redfish Lake. Sawtooth National...
Where Would The Center Of Boise’s Upside Down Be?
There are going to be Stranger Things: Season 4 spoilers aplenty below. Ok. Now that Stranger Things: Season 4 has wrapped up and we're all on pins and needles waiting for the final season to drop, we've been thinking. In the show, the Upside Down basically mirrors Hawkins (the city where the show takes place), including some iconic landmarks of the small Indiana town.
Idaho’s Oldest Building is Stunning and Still Standing Proud After 170 Years
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Popular Caldwell Drive-In “Passes Spatula” to New Owners
There is no shortage of food options in the Treasure Valley, that is for certain. Options are quite diverse if you go looking and with an area as rich in history and legacy as the Treasure Valley, there are some "local favorites" that stand out far more than the rest.
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
Boise Makes Top 15 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America
From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho. Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.
Spirit Airlines Starts Service From Las Vegas To Boise
Flying the friendly skies is about to be a little more friendly--on your wallet. Spirit Airlines has started a new non-stop route between Boise's Gowen Field Airport and Las Vegas' Harry Reid Airport. In addition to the announcement, Spirit donated $20,000 to a local non-profit organization. This is going to...
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho
Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
10 Interesting & Cool Potato Facts No One Talks About!
After looking into it, we've decided the potato is one of the most misunderstood and villainized veggies out there. And while Idaho is the home of the russet potato, we could do so much more to advocate for one of our biggest crops!. Don't Tater-Hate, Participate!. It comes as no...
Don’t You Think It’s Too Early for Halloween in the Boise Area?
Y’all I was at Costco the other day and to my surprise, not only were there shelves stocked with Halloween decorations and supplies, but there were already plenty of Christmas items for sale, too! What the actual heck?! It’s still summer people!. I know there’s probably two very...
Boise Water Lantern Festival Just Weeks Away
Thousands of family, friends, and strangers gather each year to celebrate life bringing together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life. It's a pretty beautiful sight seeing thousands of lanterns lights reflecting upon the water in Julia Davis Park and being a part of a collective experience. According...
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
13 FREE Boise Area Events to Check Out Before Summer Ends
When August arrives, you become one of two people. You're either the person who is devastated that summer is coming to an end or you're the "glass half full" person who sees how much there is to look forward to!. For years, Labor Day weekend was considered the unofficial end...
Are The Least Popular Baby Names In 2022 Common In Idaho?
Names, much like trends in general, come and go. They'll be popular one year, and nonexistent the next. Maybe it depends on who and what is popular in a given year, maybe it's all luck. Metro just revealed the baby names that aren't as popular in 2022 as they were...
