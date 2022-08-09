Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
'Desperate' to unlock housing, Tahoe program pays $24,000 to homeowners who rent to locals
In Lake Tahoe, the median price of a home was $950,000 in 2021. The average median income was $53,156 in 2020.
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
Mountain Democrat
Tribal firefighters safe; transport trucks destroyed
This slideshow requires JavaScript. A fire crew returned home safe last week after fast-moving flames of a lightning complex fire in the Six Rivers National Forest destroyed their firefighting equipment and two transport trucks Aug. 6. In mere seconds Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Fire Department firefighters lost...
Record-Courier
Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location
On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Lake House expands outdoors, doubles capacity
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House Tahoe, a restaurant steeped in history dating back to 1983, was recently acquired by the Lake Tahoe AleWorX family of restaurants in February 2022. Once the transfer was finalized, between locals Jeff and Misty Sparrow to Luca Genasci, his team quickly...
Mountain Democrat
Claude Edward Sipe
Claude Edward Sipe passed peacefully from this world on Aug. 7, 2022, with family by his side. Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Stockton, Calif., he spent most of his life in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and graduated from Sonora High School with the class of 1957. Claude joined...
Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
KOLO TV Reno
Spirit Airlines touches down in Biggest Little City with nonstop service between Las Vegas
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spirit Airlines has landed in Northern Nevada. On Wednesday, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport welcomed its latest addition as the budget airline begins a twice daily nonstop service to Las Vegas. “Prices are so high and people are really feeling it,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We really...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
celebsbar.com
Missing Teen Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Reveals The Final Words They Shared
We’re coming up on a week since anyone has seen Kiely Rodni. As you may have heard, the 16-year-old girl disappeared after a party late Friday night. She attended the gathering of a reported 200+ teens near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California until the wee hours of Saturday morning, August 6.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Crystal Method, The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ‘90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound. The Crystal...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Copy-paste error leads to homebuyer buying whole neighborhood
This accidental bargain is about to be a lot of paperwork. A tiny mishap has landed a Sparks, Nevada, homebuyer with a small city’s worth of homes purchased for the price of one. Thanks to four mistaken keystrokes, the new owner of a single-family home received an additional 84...
2news.com
Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs
An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
worldatlas.com
7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park
One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
Comments / 0