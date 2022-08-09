ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update: Emerald Fire sparked in state park, cause under review

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wildfire that was reported Friday morning near the mouth of Emerald Bay originated in Emerald Bay State Park, a Cal Fire official said. The cause remains under investigation. Authorities first received reports of a fire at about 7:15 a.m. and several agencies responded...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
HOMEWOOD, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KOLO TV Reno

US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
Mountain Democrat

Tribal firefighters safe; transport trucks destroyed

This slideshow requires JavaScript. A fire crew returned home safe last week after fast-moving flames of a lightning complex fire in the Six Rivers National Forest destroyed their firefighting equipment and two transport trucks Aug. 6. In mere seconds Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Tribal Fire Department firefighters lost...
SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA
Record-Courier

Minden veterinary hospital breaking ground on new Gardnerville location

On Aug. 28, the team at Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital will host a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on their new state-of-the-art facility, just a few miles from their current location. Having spent over 30 years in their current building, the staff anticipate opening their new doors sometime...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
MINDEN, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Lake#South Shore#Lake Tahoe#Shuttles
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Lake House expands outdoors, doubles capacity

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake House Tahoe, a restaurant steeped in history dating back to 1983, was recently acquired by the Lake Tahoe AleWorX family of restaurants in February 2022. Once the transfer was finalized, between locals Jeff and Misty Sparrow to Luca Genasci, his team quickly...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Claude Edward Sipe

Claude Edward Sipe passed peacefully from this world on Aug. 7, 2022, with family by his side. Born Dec. 17, 1939, in Stockton, Calif., he spent most of his life in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and graduated from Sonora High School with the class of 1957. Claude joined...
PLACERVILLE, CA
FOX40

Plum Fire burns in Tahoe National Forest

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 4 p.m. on Thursday reports began coming in of a three to five-acre fire, known as the Plum Fire, in the Tahoe National Forest along the Nevada County and Sierra County line, according to the Tahoe National Forest division of U.S. Forest Service (USFS). The fire is located […]
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
celebsbar.com

Missing Teen Kiely Rodni's Boyfriend Reveals The Final Words They Shared

We’re coming up on a week since anyone has seen Kiely Rodni. As you may have heard, the 16-year-old girl disappeared after a party late Friday night. She attended the gathering of a reported 200+ teens near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California until the wee hours of Saturday morning, August 6.
TRUCKEE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

The Crystal Method, The Trip Out Tour at Whiskey Dick’s Saloon

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — For more than two decades, The Crystal Method has remained at the forefront of the worldwide dance music industry as pioneers of the big beat genre, innovators of the ‘90s electronica movement and current-day global ambassadors of the American electronic sound. The Crystal...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Copy-paste error leads to homebuyer buying whole neighborhood

This accidental bargain is about to be a lot of paperwork. A tiny mishap has landed a Sparks, Nevada, homebuyer with a small city’s worth of homes purchased for the price of one. Thanks to four mistaken keystrokes, the new owner of a single-family home received an additional 84...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs

An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
worldatlas.com

7 Must-Visit Small Towns Near Yosemite National Park

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States is Yosemite National Park – with good reason. Situated in the picturesque Sierra Nevada Mountains, the park spans 1,200 square miles of Californian forest. Whether it is the outdoor adventure you seek – hiking, rafting, camping, even rock climbing – or an authentic California Gold Rush town experience straight out of a Wild West movie, Yosemite is worth a visit. The park's attractions change over the course of the year: during the snowy winter months, both downhill and cross-country skiing are especially popular; in the spring, as the snow melts in the mountains, waterfalls abound; and in the fall, when the park is at its quietest, the changing leaves of the maple, oak, and dogwood trees transform the view. Here is our list of the top 7 must-see small towns near Yosemite Park:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo

Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
TRUCKEE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy