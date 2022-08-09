Legalizing recreational marijuana is on the November ballot for Missouri voters

Read full article on original website
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO...
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
Child care centers adjust pricing before students return to the classroom
In Missouri, child care costs are on the rise. The average annual cost of infant care in Missouri is $10,041, or $837 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Child care for a 4-year-old costs $7,014, or $584 each month. According to a survey by Care.com, 63% of parents...
Datebook: MU Manufacturer Connection Event; Women Who Mean Business Awards
Plan the week ahead with our calendar of business events from across the state:. Small Business Innovation Research Grant Interactive Workshop*, hosted by the Missouri Procurement Technical Assistance Centers | 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | Online | Free. Social Media 101: Unpaid Sources of Social Media, hosted by SCORE Kansas City...
