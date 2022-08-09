ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning as certain kitchen utensils could ‘quadruple your cancer risk’

PEOPLE who have an increased exposure to certain kitchen utensils could quadruple their risk of cancer, experts have warned.

Researchers found that so-called 'forever chemicals' are lurking on pots, pans, spoons and other household items.

Experts have warned that forever chemicals could be lurking on household items Credit: Getty

The chemicals, the experts at the University of Southern California (USC) said, can increase your risk of a common liver cancer known as non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma.

In many cases, a person will be diagnosed with this cancer due to iron overload syndromes, alcohol use, tobacco use and exposure to pesticides.

The study found that those who had exposure to the toxins had a 4.5 fold increased risk of being diagnosed with the illness.

The chemical, perfluooctane sulfate, is known as a 'forever chemical' because it takes years to degrade in the environment.

They are also known as PFAS or “polyfluoroalkyl substances”.

In a statement, Dr Jesse Goodrich, who is a postdoctoral scholar at USC said: "Liver cancer is one of the most serious endpoints in liver disease and this is the first study in humans to show that PFAS are associated with this disease."

Medics looked at data of over 200,000 people.

From that, 50 people were found to have liver cancer, and were then matched with 50 people who did not.

They then looked at blood samples of the volunteers that were taken before their diagnosis and these were then compared to those who did not have cancer.

Researchers discovered that many of the people who developed cancer had multiple types of chemicals in their blood streams.

These chemicals will usually get to the liver by being digested in some way.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US says they are everywhere, including on toiletries and the utensils we use to cook with.

Medics found that the chemicals altered the way glucose was metabolised in the body and also changed amino acids in the liver.

Because of this, more fat forms around the liver - upping a person's risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Those with the condition are at a greater risk of developing liver cancer.

It was previously found that PFAS are contained in the wrappers of popular fast-food chains.

A study published in October last year also found the substances in 80 per cent of McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut and Domino’s meals.

The paper was based on samples from restaurants in San Antonio, US, found small amounts of phthalates.

These chemicals are used to make plastics soft and were found in 80 per cent of the samples collected.

The chemical is linked to a range of health problems including issues in the endocrine system which is a series of glands that produces and secretes hormones in the body, a previous study found.

Phthalates are also linked to fertility and reproductive issues, with one 2020 study having found that the chemical may 'induce alterations in puberty, the development of testicular dysgenesis syndrome, cancer, and fertility disorders in both males and females'.

Angela_
2d ago

Assume all plastics and products made in China. Also Teflon and all the nonstick pots and pans should not be used to look it up. Also think about how many plastic containers we use that probably have all these chemicals in it… I’m sure there’s a reason why they didn’t give us the whole truth…

jjustmee
2d ago

It would be nice if the mention the exact names of products that have this chemicals!

107
Annie Campbell
2d ago

Replace all your plastic in the kitchen with glass airtight containers. They can go from the freezer into the microwave. You can order them on Amazon. Also replace your pans with cast iron. Never heat up anything in plastic. The chemicals leach into your food when heated up.

